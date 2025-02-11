Award-winning journalist and news anchor Smriti Vidyarthi has officially left NTV after a distinguished 16-year career.

Known for her professionalism, versatility, and passion for wildlife conservation, Smriti signed off for the last time on Monday night and was unable to hold back her tears as the bid the station and its staff goodbye.

Smriti, who served as a Senior News Anchor and Editor at NTV, was also the host and co-producer of NTV Wild Talk, an acclaimed prime-time show spotlighting wildlife conservation.

Throughout her tenure, she covered major live events, delivered breaking news, and conducted high-profile interviews with global figures, including Opposition leader Raila Odinga, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, U2 frontman Bono, and Olympic legend Usain Bolt.

Following her final bulletin, Smriti’s colleagues paid heartfelt tributes, highlighting her professionalism, warmth, and unwavering commitment to journalism.

A Fond Farewell from Colleagues

NTV Group Editor-in-Chief Joe Ageyo described Smriti as a journalist who transcended categorization, saying, “She is a professional that you cannot associate with the little boxes we put people in because she does her work professionally without fear or favour.”

News anchor James Smart lauded her poise, remarking, “She would be calm and collected, deliver her lines, and make you feel comfortable as a partner on set.”

Meanwhile, Dann Mwangi affectionately referred to her as his “wing woman” and extended an invitation for a catch-up over a lemon poppy treat.

Swahili news anchor Lofty Matambo humorously acknowledged her passion for wildlife, saying, “I wish you well. We will miss you playing with animals such as donkeys, elephants, lions, giraffes, and hippos.”

The behind-the-scenes crew echoed similar sentiments, praising her kindness, mentorship, and the strong camaraderie they shared.

Smriti’s Emotional Goodbye

In an emotional farewell, Smriti expressed her deep gratitude to her colleagues, viewers, and the Nation Media Group for shaping her into the journalist she is today.

This just means the world to me. I’m so honoured to have served Nation Media Group and the nation at large for close to 17 years. I’m so grateful for the opportunities. I am the person that I am today thanks to the organisation, but really, thanks to all of you guys, my colleagues, my friends. I’ll miss you so much.

Fellow journalist Zainab Ismail described Smriti as a beacon of professionalism and kindness, stating, “Your love, your guidance, your mentorship will ring true to us for years to come.”

Dann Mwangi added, “You are a fantastic human being, a professional per excellence. You have impacted so many lives, both young and old.”