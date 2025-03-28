Apostle Anselm Madubuko, the husband of renowned Kenyan gospel singer Emmy Kosgei, recently opened up about his past in Freemasonry and his transformation into a Christian leader.

The Nigerian preacher shared his remarkable journey—from being deeply involved in the secret society to finally breaking free and dedicating his life to Christ.

However, what stood out in his testimony was his admission that even after getting born again, he struggled to let go of Freemasonry.

How it all began

Madubuko’s entry into Freemasonry was not accidental. At just 18, while studying architecture at university, he immersed himself in campus politics and became the Director of Socials.

This position exposed him to a fast-paced lifestyle of fame, partying, and influence. As his social status grew, he transitioned into being a nightclub and radio DJ, further entrenching himself in a world of power and prestige.

However, a deeper reason led him to Freemasonry. He was troubled by a pattern in his family where all his mother’s sisters lost their firstborn children.

Fearing that he might suffer the same fate, he sought protection in what seemed like a powerful and influential brotherhood.

Rising through ranks in Freemasonry

At 21, Madubuko was initiated into Freemasonry, and his rise was swift. By the time he was 23, he had attained the title of Master Mason and was leading a feared campus cult known as the Pirates of Fraternity.

"In my final year, I became the 'master' of the Pirates of Fraternity. It was a dangerous group, and we could tear down cities," he recalled.

With his status came influence, wealth, and access to things many could only dream of. However, despite having all that the world could offer, Madubuko admitted to feeling an unshakable emptiness.

The life-changing encounter

Madubuko was so deeply rooted in his ways that even Christian Union members on campus were afraid to preach to him.

They believed he was beyond redemption. However, after completing university at 25, he met a young man during an internship who persistently shared the gospel with him.

Unlike Madubuko, this young man had no wealth, no fame, and no interest in worldly pleasures, yet he carried a peace that was foreign to Madubuko.

I had seen it all—fame, women, and wealth—but something was still missing. This young man had nothing yet carried a peace I had never known. His conviction puzzled me.

Over time, the young man’s words began to resonate with him. Eventually, Madubuko made the decision to give his life to Christ. When he prayed the salvation prayer, he felt an instant and indescribable release.

Struggling to leave freemasonry

Despite this powerful encounter with God, Madubuko found himself unwilling to fully detach from Freemasonry.

He had already built a life within the brotherhood, and leaving it meant risking everything he had worked for.

"I was born again and decided that I would be born again and keep my Freemasonry brotherhood for wealth," he admitted.

At first, his father disowned him, fearing the consequences of abandoning such a powerful society.

With time, Madubuko realised that he could not serve both Christ and Freemasonry. The deeper he went into his faith, the clearer it became that he had to choose.

He eventually cut ties with the secret society, and instead of experiencing misfortune, he flourished in his new path.

His transformation was so profound that even his father, who had initially opposed his decision, later embraced Christianity as well.

Testimony that left many in awe

Madubuko’s revelation about his time in Freemasonry and his struggle to leave the brotherhood has left many Kenyans in shock.

Today, as a preacher, Madubuko uses his testimony to encourage others who may feel trapped in similar situations.