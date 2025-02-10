Gloria Kyallo & her ex-boyfriend’s co-parenting journey after parting ways

Gloria Kyallo, the youngest sister of media personality Betty Kyallo, recently revealed that she has parted ways with her boyfriend, Ken Warui.

While breakups are not uncommon, it’s the dynamics of their post-relationship arrangement that left many people surprised — they are co-parenting their dog.

Breakup that left fans curious

During a Q&A session on Instagram, Gloria shared that her relationship with Ken had ended.

Although she did not delve into the reasons for the breakup, she mentioned that she had previously addressed the matter.

However, it was her revelation about how they are managing their relationship with their dog that caught people’s attention.

Co-parenting a dog with her ex

For most people, co-parenting is something associated with children, not pets. But for Gloria and Ken, their dog has always been an important part of their relationship.

Gloria explained that even though the dog belongs to Ken more, they both continue to share responsibilities and she still gets to see the pet from time to time.

Their unconventional arrangement sparked conversations among fans, with many expressing curiosity about how co-parenting a dog even works.

However, it is a show to how some couples view their pets as integral members of their family, making it essential to maintain that bond even after a breakup.

The love story that was

Gloria and Ken’s relationship had previously appeared to be thriving. In 2023, during Ken’s birthday, Gloria celebrated him publicly, expressing her deep love and admiration for him.

She described Ken as a lover, a brother, and a friend, showering him with heartfelt words.

"No one could ever understand our beautiful dynamic, how we’re best friends, bros and lovers but it’s so clear in our little bubble. Happy birthday honey. Here’s to living the best of our lives together. Here’s to you, Ken Warui🥂 A solid 10/10. You’re destined for greatness. I love you!" Gloria wrote in her celebratory post.

Her affectionate words painted a picture of a strong and inseparable bond, making their eventual breakup even more surprising for many of their fans.

Gloria's thoughts on marriage

Interestingly, even at the height of their romance, Gloria had made it clear that she wasn’t thinking about marriage anytime soon.

In a 2022 interview with Kalondu Musyimi, she shared that she was not planning to settle down until she was 35.

Her stance on relationships was clear—her happiness was the ultimate priority, and if that faded, she wouldn’t hesitate to move on.

I am not getting married before 35, I am still young. I don't want to think of being with someone right now. I am gonna be with Ken as long as I am happy. If happiness ends, I will leave.

Fast forward to now, the two have gone their separate ways, which might only mean one thing—the love may have faded, as Gloria once said that would be her only reason to walk away.