List of Kenyan content creators nominated at the 2025 TikTok awards

Several Kenyan TikTok creators have been nominated for the 2025 TikTok Awards Sub-Saharan Africa, which will be held on 6 December 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The annual event recognises creators who have used the platform to inform, entertain, and connect audiences across the continent

.Kenya continues to strengthen its presence on the short-form video platform, with nominees representing various fields, from education and storytelling to sports and animation.

The selection reflects how Kenyan creators are using TikTok to share ideas, promote creativity, and build communities online.

Kenyan nominees in 2025

1. @englishwithclem – Creator of the Year & Education Creator of the Year

Based in Nairobi, Clem has gained a following for his simple, engaging English lessons that help learners across Africa improve their communication skills.

His nomination in two major categories: Creator of the Year and Education Creator of the Year

2. @roy.kanyi – Education Creator of the Year

Known for breaking down tech jargon and sharing tips and new innovations in a fun, interactive way, Roy Kanyi represents a new wave of content creators using TikTok as an avenue to explore their passions.

3. @valerie_keter and @anitasoina – Social Impact Creator of the Year

Environmental advocate Anita Soina and content creator Valerie Keter are both recognised for using their platforms to drive social change.

From sustainability advocacy to women's empowerment, their work demonstrates how social media can raise awareness about pressing community issues.

4. @boxtoboxregista and @zozasportscast – Sports Creator of the Year

Both Nairobi-based, these creators have carved a niche in football commentary and analysis.

Their engaging breakdowns of games, player performances, and football culture have attracted fans from across Africa.

5. @tunero_animations – Rising Star of the Year

The Nairobi-based animation creator is known for his humorous and uniquely Kenyan skits, which have helped popularise African animation on TikTok.

His nomination signals a growing appreciation for digital artists and animators in the region.

Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok’s Head of Content Operations for Sub-Saharan Africa, said the awards aim to acknowledge people who have used the platform to connect with audiences and build communities.

“Our annual awards are a moment for reflection and celebration where we build deeper relationships with the people who power the continent. At its core, the TikTok Awards celebrate the vibrant community who continue to inspire creativity, build community and spread joy on the platform while turning their passions into prosperous careers,” Sidwaba said.