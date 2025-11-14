Pulse logo
6 Global stars who have performed in Kenya

14 November 2025 at 12:22
International beats meet Kenyan vibes. Over the years, global sensations have delivered unforgettable shows packed with energy, surprises, and a dash of drama.
Grammy Award-winning legend singer Lauryn Hill
Landing a global star for a Nairobi concert is one thing; pulling it off is another.

These events usually promise to be the night of the year but often become the source of major controversy.

We look at six international performances that Kenyans still talk about.

1. Chris Brown (USA)

American R&B singer Chris Brown performed in Kenya on October 8, 2016, headlining the Mombasa Rocks Festival at the Mombasa Golf Club.

American R&B singer Chris Brown on stage

The event, organised by Wale Wasee Limited, also featured artists including Nigeria's Wizkid, Tanzania's Alikiba and Vanessa Mdee, Kenya's Nazizi, and Uganda's Navio.

Brown's fee was approximately Sh90 million for a 90-minute set, averaging Sh1 million per minute.

2. Shaggy (Jamaica)

Jamaican dancehall artist Shaggy performed in Nairobi at the Carnivore Grounds.

The concert took place on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2000, bringing in the new year 2001.

Jamaican superstar Shaggy

The performance occurred following the 2000 release of his Hot Shot album, at the peak of his global popularity.

Shaggy performed his chart-topping global hits from that year, including 'It Wasn't Me' and 'Boombastic', for the Nairobi crowd.

3. Boyz II Men (USA)

American R&B group Boyz II Men headlined the Stanbic Yetu Festival at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi, on June 10, 2023.

Boyz II Men in Nairobi on Saturday, June 10, 2023 for the Stanbic Yetu Festival

The event featured Kenyan DJs including DJ G-Money, DJ Grauchi, DJ Shaky, DJ Forro, DJ Dream, and CNG.

Attendees reported sound quality issues during the performance. The event organiser, Radio Africa Events, later issued a public apology, acknowledged the technical failures, and committed to future improvements.

4. Sean Paul (Jamaica)

Grammy-winning Jamaican dancehall artist Sean Paul has performed in Kenya on two separate occasions, two decades apart.

Jamaican Dancehall artist Sean Paul

His first performance was on Thursday, April 8, 2004, at the Carnivore Grounds in Nairobi., incorporating a live band in his set.

Twenty years later, Sean Paul returned to Kenya, this time headlining a concert on December 1, 2024, at The Waterfront II Gardens at the Jockey Club (Ngong Racecourse).

5. Lauryn Hill (USA)

American artist Lauryn Hill headlined the 2-day Walker Town Festival at Uhuru Gardens, held on September 28-29, 2024.

Lauryn Hill performing at Walker Town Event

Hill was scheduled to perform on September 29, the second day of the festival.

Logistical and technical problems, following heavy rain, affected the sound system.

These failures caused delays, and Hill's performance, which was the main draw, was pushed back until approximately 3:00 AM.

As a result, Kenyan artist Nyashinski's set was also cancelled entirely.

Following widespread public criticism, the organiser, East African Breweries Limited (EABL), issued an apology and offered 100 percent refunds for Day 2 ticketholders.

6. Shenseea (Jamaica)

Jamaican dancehall artist Shenseea headlined the Nairobi Raha Fest at Uhuru Gardens on December 31, 2024.

Jamaican star Shenseea

However, her performance was cut short due to major security and crowd control failures, after large numbers of individuals without tickets overwhelmed security barriers and forced entry into the venue.

This mass breach created a chaotic and unsafe environment.

As the disorder escalated, Shenseea was forced to end her set prematurely and was escorted off the stage for her safety.

Shenseea

Police deployed tear gas to disperse the non-ticketed crowd.

