The 2025 Grammy Awards might have been a night of historic wins for Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar, but it was Kanye West and his partner Bianca Censori who briefly stole the spotlight on the red carpet.

Their controversial appearance sparked mixed reactions and left fans wondering what really went down.

Bianca Censori's bold fashion statement

Bianca Censori, an Australian model known for her daring fashion choices, once again grabbed headlines with her outfit at the Grammys.

Walking hand in hand with Kanye West, who was nominated for Best Rap Album, Bianca initially wore a black fur coat. However, it was what lay beneath that drew the most attention.

Removing the coat on the red carpet, Bianca revealed a sheer, see-through dress that left little to the imagination.

Choosing not to wear any underwear, the outfit was labelled as a 'naked dress' by many onlookers. Bianca's provocative look quickly became a topic of discussion online, with fashion commentators divided over whether it was bold and artistic or simply inappropriate for the prestigious event.

Kanye, on the other hand, kept it simple with his signature black T-shirt and pants combination, contrasting sharply with Bianca’s dramatic ensemble.

Escorted Out of the Event?

Reports suggest that Kanye and Bianca were allegedly escorted out of the Grammys shortly after their arrival.

It was claimed that the pair had shown up uninvited, which led to their removal from the venue. Some sources even hinted that they may have been banned from this year's ceremony as a result of the incident.

While neither Kanye nor Bianca has addressed the claims publicly, their brief appearance and subsequent exit continued to fuel speculation throughout the evening.

Historic wins for Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar

The controversy surrounding Kanye and Bianca did not overshadow the major wins of the night. Beyoncé made history by becoming the first Black woman to win in the country music categories at the Grammys.

Her collaboration with Miley Cyrus, II Most Wanted, earned her the Best Country Duo/Group Performance award.

Additionally, her groundbreaking album Cowboy Carter won Best Country Album and the coveted Album of the Year award, solidifying her position as the most decorated artist in Grammy history.

Kendrick Lamar also had a triumphant night, taking home five Grammys, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year. His wins further cemented his legacy as one of the most influential artists of his generation.

Grammy 2025: A Night of Music and Community Support

Beyond the awards and red carpet moments, the Recording Academy used the ceremony to support a worthy cause.