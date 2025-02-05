Businessman Kennedy Rapudo recently made bold remarks about his wife Amber Ray’s controversial past, laying part of the blame on her ex-husband, Jimal Rohosafi.

Rapudo highlighted Jimal's failure to take a leadership role in managing his household during the turbulent period involving his two wives at the time, Amber Ray and Amira.

Rapudo holds Jimal accountable for past chaos

Amber Ray’s marriage to Jimal was marked by publicised disputes between her and Jimal’s then first wife, Amira. The situation escalated on social media, with Amber Ray being labelled a ‘witch’.

When asked if Amber Ray’s past controversies affect him, Rapudo firmly stated that he chooses what to believe, crediting his education and exposure.

One thing about me, when you are well-educated and exposed, you can always pick what to believe and what not to believe.

He dismissed the negative narrative surrounding Amber, attributing it to bad company and poor leadership on Jimal’s part.

Amber Ray is a good lady… She was just in a bad place, but that’s not who she is. It’s because of the company she was in.

According to Rapudo, the chaos that ensued could have been prevented if Jimal had taken responsibility as a leader.

He suggested that the unresolved issues between Amber Ray and Amira were a result of Jimal’s inability to keep his household in harmony.

Whatever happend at that time, I can't blame Amira or Amber Ray, there was a man involved. If you are a man you are entrusted to be a leader. Whether you are a muslim or not, you are allowed to marry 4 or 10 wives. You need to take that leadership role. if there is a problem you bring your house in order.



The fact that all that happened it means that someone was not able to bring the two in order, and that is the person I blame. They could have done it for their own reasons, maybe clout or whatever it is but Amber is not that kind of person.

Amber Ray needed the right person

Rapudo went on to express that Amber Ray’s transformation is a testament to finding the right partner. He credited himself for being the person who brought stability into Amber’s life.

Before I met Amber Ray there was always drama concerining her right? But do you see that anymore? She was always being trolled for the wrong reasons.. What matters is meet the right person. People should be very picky on who they want to settle down with.



She was just in a bad company which brought a very bad side of her. All she needed was a man who loves her for who she is for her to settle and be the person she is at the moment.

He also hinted at a deeper story behind the allegations of witchcraft against Amber Ray, stating that she might one day share the truth when she feels comfortable.

Amber Ray si mtu wa juju. Whatever happened is a very ugly incident... I hope some day she will be to talk about the issue. I really wish when she is comfortable enough she will tell you the truth. It painted her that ways but she has never told her truth including where the video came from. As far as I know her, she is very religious.

Jimal’s response

Days after Rapudo’s remarks, Jimal seemingly offered a subtle response through a video meme posted on his Instagram stories. The meme featured former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, with the caption: "Me advising my bro after ameachwa (after being left)."

In the video, the sound bite goes: '"There are some people who don’t seem to get it. Unaona kama ni mali yako (You think it belongs to you). Sio yako, ni ya uma (It’s public property). And mali ya uma (public property), you are just a caretaker."

Though Jimal did not directly address Rapudo, many might interpret the post as a veiled reaction to the businessman’s comments.

In another post, Jimal fired back at Rapudo, advising him to reflect on his own track record.

You think you're a better man? Better men don't waste time talking about other men. It just shows how idle you are. Honestly, it's a waste of my time responding to a grifter like you. Check my records—they speak for themselves.

Jimal and Amber Ray’s past relationship

Jimal is currently married to Wangari Thiong'o, and the couple has a daughter together. Amber Ray, who also dated Jimal in the past, previously revealed that she was pregnant for him but tragically lost the baby.