The bar was too low: Celebrity confessions that left fans stunned

By now, if you haven't hopped on the ‘Bar was too low’ challenge, you've at least heard of it somewhere—whether from your friend, your colleague, or that one family member who never misses a trending TikTok challenge.

TikTok has this magical ability to take the simplest life experiences and turn them into full-blown social movements overnight.

One person shares a relatable story, and before you know it, thousands are jumping on the bandwagon, spilling their own versions.

Some challenges are light-hearted and fun, while others? Well, let’s just say they take ‘unfiltered’ to a whole new level.

From ‘Useless things I got my child’ to ‘The bar was too low’

If you thought ‘Useless things I got my child’ was controversial, wait till you hear about ‘The Bar Was Too Low’ challenge.

The first trend saw women posting pictures of their baby daddies, labelling them as "useless things" (ouch!), and just when we thought things couldn’t get any wilder, TikTok said, hold my ring light.

Enter ‘The bar was too low’, a challenge where people—mostly women—share shocking, embarrassing, and downright ridiculous things they did in past relationships.

From these confessions though, the real question is, was there even a bar to begin with?

Kenyan celebrities join the trend

As expected, Kenyan celebrities couldn’t sit this one out. Award-winning actress Kate Kamau and popular podcaster Murugi Munyi both jumped on the challenge, and let’s just say, wueh!

Speaking on her podcast The Messy In-Between (TMI), Murugi left fans gasping when she revealed that in one of her past relationships, all her dates with her ex were in the club—literally. And not just the club, but specifically… the toilets.

"There was a guy I once dated, and all our dates were in the club. Every single time, we got intimate in the club toilets," she confessed to her co-host, Lydia K, who was visibly shocked.

Murugi went on to reflect on her past choices, admitting that if she could, she’d go back and give her younger self a big hug for enduring such a situation.

"Imagine having to go to the club just to see your boyfriend and be intimate with him," she added.

The confession instantly became a trending topic, with netizens torn between shock, amusement, and judgement.

Some fans questioned why she felt the need to share such intimate details, suggesting that it was disrespectful to her husband and embarrassing for her children.

Kate Actress ‘the bar was too low’

Unlike the cringe-worthy confessions of other participants, award winning actress Kate Actress has taken a different approach—one that's empowering and full of self-love.

The actress posted a video of herself flaunting her body with the caption: “The bar was too low when I kept choosing other people and neglected myself… This is me choosing KATE … I love it.”

Many fans praised her for her dedication to her weight loss journey, while others simply applauded her for choosing herself and celebrating her body.

Should some secrets stay secret?

The challenge sparked mixed reactions. While some find it entertaining and cathartic—after all, who doesn’t love a little tea—others believe some things are better left unsaid.

Actress Brenda Mitchell is among those who think some confessions should be taken to the grave.

While some people are criticising the challenge, others have clapped back, arguing that the loudest critics are only upset because their own skeletons haven’t been exposed yet.

A challenge is just that—A challenge

At the end of the day, it's just a challenge—nothing more, nothing less. Some people are using it for laughs, others for self-reflection, and a few just for the sheer drama of it all.

While some may cringe at the confessions, let’s be honest—everyone has had their "what was I thinking?" moments.

The difference is, some share, and others take theirs to the grave. Either way, life moves on, and so should the internet.