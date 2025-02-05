This one hurts so bad - Friends, fans console Kate Actress as she mourns family member

Renowned Kenyan actress Catherine Kamau, popularly known as Kate Actress, has been thrown into mourning following the death of her beloved grandmother.

The actress, celebrated for her role on Mother-in-Law, shared the heartbreaking news on her social media platforms on Wednesday, February 7.

Heartfelt tribute

To honour her grandmother's memory, Kate shared a sombre image of a black rose, symbolising mourning and loss.

She also posted a touching photo of herself and her grandmother, both beaming with joy, capturing a beautiful memory of their time together. The photograph stood as a testament to the strong bond they shared.

"This one hurts so bad. Shushu please come back," Kate wrote in an emotional post. Her words captured the profound pain of losing a loved one, resonating deeply with her fans.

Fans send condolences

News of her grandmother’s passing left many of Kate’s fans heartbroken. Messages of love and support poured in from Kenyans and fans across the globe.

The flood of condolence messages was a clear show of the immense love and respect Kate Actress has garnered from her fans over the years.

Kate celebrates 38th birthday

The loss comes just days after the actress marked her 38th birthday. While typically known for vibrant celebrations, this year’s occasion was noticeably subdued.

Kate shared snippets of the event on social media, showing a more intimate celebration attended by a few close friends, including fellow actress Jackie Matubia.

The top-notch venue, elegant décor, and exquisite food hinted at a well-planned affair, even though the atmosphere remained reflective.

In 2024, Kate marked her birthday with a lavish getaway alongside her husband. Social media was abuzz with images and videos of their picturesque vacation, filled with joy and laughter.

This year’s celebration, however, was different because she had a whole party attended by her friends and family.