Why Betty Bayo's death blindsided Pastor Kanyari

Pastor Victor Kanyari has opened up about the sudden death of gospel singer and mother of his children Betty Bayo, saying the news caught him completely off guard.

According to details shared during a family briefing, Betty had been unwell for about a week before her death.

She was first admitted to AAR Hospital along Kiambu Road before being transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital, where she succumbed to leukaemia after excessive bleeding .

Kanyari, who appeared at the briefing alongside Betty’s husband, said he was unaware that she had fallen ill.

“Why didn’t you tell me?... I have heard one week?” he reportedly said to some mourners, alluding that he was out of the loop about Betty’s health situation.

‘I found a missed call that morning’

Kanyari recalled finding a missed call on his phone the morning the news broke. He said he suspected it might have been from Betty or their daughter..

The revelation came as the preacher tried to make sense of her passing, describing the pain as deep and unexpected.

His emotional posts on social media

On his verified Facebook page, Kanyari has shared a series of emotional messages reflecting on his loss. In one post, he wrote,

It hurts in ways I can’t explain. You left before I could say everything I needed to. I still see you in every laugh our children give, in every little habit that reminds me of you.

He added that although their relationship had its ups and downs , Betty remained family to him and would always hold a place in his heart.

A day later, Kanyari thanked fans, family, and national leaders for their support following the transfer of her body from Kenyatta National Hospital to the Kenyatta University funeral home.

“Today has been one of the hardest days of my life.... I want to thank every single one of you who has stood by me during this difficult time,” he wrote.

He also expressed gratitude to President William Ruto, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for their condolences, saying their compassion meant more than words could express.

Co-parenting bond

Betty Bayo and Prophet Kanyari shared two children together and had a co-parenting relationship despite separating years ago.

Kanyari has promised to take care of their children following her death.

“This pain is deep, but I’m finding light in the love surrounding me,” he said, adding that he’s taking comfort in the memories they shared and the support from those around him.