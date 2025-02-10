Renowned Kenyan rapper Juliani has issued a bold and thought-provoking challenge: instead of waiting until he's sick or dead to contribute money, why not send it now to help build a fund that supports creatives and early-stage startups?

In a series of Instagram stories, Juliani flipped the script on the typical Kenyan fundraising culture, urging people to channel their generosity towards investments in local talent and innovative business ideas.

Birth of Harambee fund

Juliani proposed the creation of a community-driven Harambee fund to back creatives and entrepreneurs, or as he calls them, 'Shengpreneurs'.

A 'Harambee fund' is a community-driven fundraising effort where individuals come together to contribute money for a specific cause or project.

Rooted in the Swahili word 'harambee', which means 'to pull together' or 'work together', it embodies the spirit of collective collaboration to achieve a common goal.

Ile doh mgenichangia nikiwa msick or nikifa. Si mulete Tu saa hii. And we start a - Harambee fund - to invest in creatives & early stage Startups: Low interest, innovative, local solutions.

According to Juliani, the fund will be structured to allocate 40% towards salaries and team development, with the rest directed to market entry efforts.

Transparency will be maintained through blockchain ledger technology to ensure accountability and build trust among contributors.

Simple & direct model

Unlike traditional funding avenues, Juliani's Harambee fund won't rely on vanity metrics such as the number of users.

The Harambee fund will focus on paying Shengprenuers to work on their ideas. 40% on their salaries and team. The rest on - go to market. And hopefully attract scale fund elsewhere.

To make it even more inclusive, contributors can choose whether their funds are donations or investments, giving them a stake in the businesses they support.

Challenging the Kenyan mindset

The rapper's call isn't just about raising money; it's a challenge to shift societal perceptions. He expressed curiosity about why Kenyans rally so passionately around emergencies but scrutinise business ideas with scepticism.

Harambee fund hakuna vanity metrics. Sijui users. Ni simple - your product has 15 paying customers, what do you need iwe 150 or 1500. Simple tu. If possible, the people who contribute to the pool can choose ni donation or a stake in the business both as a customer n investor. Yes, The Harambee fund is for creatives and early-stage startups.



Of course you chose what to do with your time, money and networks. Just intrigued how a sad story evokes emotions and action. A business idea gets a harsher response and scrutiny

How to get involved

Juliani is calling on 100 people to commit to the Harambee fund. Interested individuals can send him a message with their name and commitment via a provided phone number.

Once he reaches the 100-person target, he'll set up a paybill to formalise the initiative.

Juliani's parting shot? "If we can cry for sad stories, we can also cheer for new ideas." It remains to be seen whether Kenyans will heed his call and help turn this bold vision into reality.

Opportunities for creatives

Juliani's bold proposition presents several benefits for the people, especially those in the creative and entrepreneurial sectors as well as potential investors and everyday Kenyans looking for impactful ways to contribute to society.

For creatives struggling to secure funding for their ideas, the Harambee Fund presents a unique opportunity to access resources without the usual bureaucratic hurdles.