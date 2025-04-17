Enticing massage turns into wild Sh280K robbery for unsuspecting client

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) based in Kasarani have arrested two men accused of orchestrating an elaborate online scam in which they posed as attractive female massage therapists to lure and rob unsuspecting clients.

The suspects, identified as Alex Mugo Wachira and Simon Chomba Mbogo, reportedly ran a fake massage service scheme that promised professional spa sessions.

However, their real intent was far from therapeutic. The duo allegedly used social media and online platforms to post suggestive adverts featuring photos of beautiful women and enticing offers for home-based or private massages.

Once a potential client expressed interest, they would be directed to a prearranged location along Lumumba Drive in Kasarani.

In one of the reported incidents, a victim – drawn in by what he believed was a discreet and high-end massage experience – arranged a session with the supposed masseuses.

Hoping for a relaxing retreat, the man visited the indicated address, where he was received by the suspects, who were dressed and disguised as women.

Moments into the appointment, the situation quickly turned dangerous.

According to the police report, the suspects produced knives and demanded money from the victim.

Under duress, the victim was forced to transfer Sh280,000 to a mobile number provided by the assailants. They also made away with his valuables, including his phone and wallet, before physically ejecting him from the premises.

Shaken and defrauded, the victim filed a complaint at Kasarani Police Station.

DCI officers launched investigations immediately, leveraging digital forensic tools to track down the culprits.

Their breakthrough came when the suspects were located at a chilling spot near the Kamiti prison area, where they appeared to be living it up – likely spending the ill-gotten gains from their con.

They were apprehended without incident and taken into custody. The suspects are currently undergoing interrogation and are expected to be arraigned in court to face charges related to robbery with violence and impersonation.

Growth of massage parlors in Nairobi

Nairobi's massage parlor industry has grown rapidly in recent years, with a surge in wellness spas and therapeutic centers offering everything from Swedish massages to luxury facials.

While many of these establishments are reputable and cater to an urban clientele seeking stress relief and relaxation, the booming sector has also seen a rise in dubious operators.

The anonymity and ease of online platforms, particularly social media and classified websites, have created fertile ground for fraudsters posing as legitimate service providers.

Some of these scammers use fake profiles of attractive women to lure unsuspecting clients with the promise of discreet, in-home massage services, only to rob or extort them upon arrival.