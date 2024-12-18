KBL invites you to usher in Kenyan summer at the Summer Bunnies’ Carnival

Kenya Breweries Limited, through the heritage beer brand, White Cap Lager, invites Kenyans to close out 2024 in style at the Summer Bunnies Carnival, a celebration of food, music, and culture, happening this Saturday, December 21st, 2024, at The Waterfront, Karen.
This is a continuation of the beer brand’s partnership with the culinary excellence platform, EatOut Kenya.
The event will build on the success of last month’s Caribbean Brunch, which took place at the lush Naiposha Gardens in Tigoni.
This time round, the event promises a unique experience, which will combine culinary adventure with high-energy entertainment, reinforcing White Cap’s reputation as the beer for exploration and bold living.
“This year’s Summer Bunnies’ Carnival is all about delivering an unmatched festive experience,” said Anitha Msangi, Marketing Manager for Premium Beers at KBL.
Through our partnership with EatOut Kenya, we are curating an event that highlights adventurous food pairings, electrifying music, and a vibrant atmosphere that brings people together to end the year on a high note.
Event highlights:
Food adventure: Guests will enjoy a variety of Caribbean-inspired dishes paired with refreshing White Cap brews.
Live entertainment: Performances by ZJ-Heno, DJ Kronikx, DJ Lisney, Mista-C, and DJ Storm will keep the energy alive from noon till late.
Dress code: Guests are encouraged to wear breezy, single-tone monochrome outfits to complement the summer vibes.
Event details:
Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024
Venue: The Waterfront, Karen, Nairobi
Time: 12 Noon till late
Single Tickets are available on HustleSasa and Little Events for Sh2,000 Group of 5: Sh8,000.
White Cap Lager continues to inspire Kenyans to embrace adventure in all forms, from exploring bold flavours to creating unforgettable experiences