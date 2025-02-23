5-star luxury & amenities aboard largest cruise ship inspected by Ruto in Mombasa

Norwegian Dawn, the largest cruise ship to ever dock at the port of Mombasa has returned to the Kenyan Coast, docking in the coastal city with President William Ruto having a tour of the luxury cruise ship.

The marvel of engineering that offer the best cruise experience gracefully made its way to Mombasa from Seychelles to a befitting reception for the thousands of guests and crew members.

On board the luxury cruise ship were 2200 tourists from across the world who were treated to an unparalleled experience of Kenyan coastal beauty.

Apart from the pristine sandy beaches, the tourists will enjoy the magical Kenyan experience, including visits to key attractions such as Fort Jesus, Haller Park, Diani Beach, and Tsavo National Park.

Stretching 294 metres in length with a draft of 8.3 metres, MV Norwegian Dawn is one of the largest cruise ships in the world.

Ruto highlights steps taken to boost tourism

President Ruto noted that his government has invested in quality infrastructure, strategic marketing and enriching the experience of every tourist who sets foot in the country.

We are investing in quality infrastructure, engaging in strategic marketing and enriching offers and experiences to sustainably drive our tourism numbers. This will spur foreign investments and stimulate our economic growth.

Intimate cruising experience and fine dining

Its arrival was hailed as a testament to Kenya’s growing status as a top tourist destination.

It offers an intimate cruising experience with a wide array of cuisine options that give guests a taste of traditional and oriental flavours with a modern twist.

Spacious suites & gaming experience

Those on board also get an award-winning gaming experience at sea with its Casinos at Sea having a wide array of games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, slots, Texas hold 'em and many more.

The ship has exclusive and well-appointed and spacious suites that make every second an experience of a lifetime with breath-taking views.