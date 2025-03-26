Top holiday destinations in Kenya based on weather

Kenya is among the world’s most attractive tourist destinations, and even domestically, Kenyans love exploring different tourist destinations.



However, before embarking on any tourist adventures it is essential to understand its climate, peak seasons, and diverse landscapes.



While there are different seasons, Kenya generally enjoys a pleasant tropical climate all year round. The dry season, which also includes the cooler months, usually begins in June and extends through October.

The peak season for witnessing the Great Migration in the Maasai Mara starts with the dry season in June and July. The short rainy season occurs in November and December, bringing occasional, unpredictable showers that seldom disrupt travel plans.



The long rainy season takes place from March to May, characterised by heavier rainfall, although showers rarely last the entire day.

Wildlife viewing is excellent throughout the year, making Kenya a great destination regardless of the season. However, selecting the best time to travel depends on the experience a traveller seeks.

1. Dry season (December to March) – Best for beach holidays

This is the hottest and driest time of the year, making it perfect for beach vacations along Kenya’s coastline. The warm weather and clear skies create ideal conditions for relaxation and water activities.



Some of the best destinations include Diani Beach, renowned for its white sandy beaches and luxurious resorts, Watamu, a paradise for diving, and exploring historical sites like the Gede Ruins.



Lamu Island, which has cultural heritage with beautiful beachscapes and Mombasa, where popular beaches like Nyali, Bamburi, and Shanzu offer both relaxation and entertainment.

2. Long rains (April to June) – Best for highland retreats

This period brings heavy rains, making the highlands lush and refreshing. It’s the best time for peaceful retreats in Kenya’s green landscapes.

Ideal destinations include Aberdare National Park, known for its scenic nature walks, waterfalls, and rich wildlife, Naivasha, which offers boat rides on Lake Naivasha, visits to Crescent Island, and hiking adventures at Hell’s Gate National Park.

Kericho and Nandi Hills, where travellers can tour picturesque tea plantations and enjoy breathtaking countryside views and Nyeri and the Mount Kenya region, which provide serene getaways and opportunities for hiking and mountain adventures.

3. Cool season (July to October) – Best for wildlife safaris

This is the best time for safari lovers, as the Great Migration takes place in the Maasai Mara, and wildlife spotting is excellent in many parks.



Maasai Mara is a must-visit during this period, offering a front-row seat to one of the world's greatest wildlife spectacles.

Amboseli National Park provides breathtaking views of Mount Kilimanjaro and large elephant herds.

Samburu National Reserve is home to unique wildlife species such as the Grevy’s zebra and reticulated giraffe, while Tsavo National Parks are famed for their vast landscapes, red elephants, and diverse ecosystems.

4. Short rains (November) – Best for cultural and offbeat adventures

With unpredictable weather, this is a great time to explore cultural and lesser-known destinations. Kisumu and Lake Victoria offer attractions like Dunga Beach, Ndere Island, and an opportunity to experience the rich Luo culture.

For adventure seekers, Turkana and the Chalbi Desert provide a glimpse into Kenya’s arid beauty, the cradle of mankind at Koobi Fora, and stunning desert landscapes.

Iten and Eldoret are ideal for those interested in Kenya’s world-famous athletics culture, coupled with breathtaking highland scenery.