Cultural traditions that informed Ezekiel Otuoma's unique burial site

The late footballer Ezekiel Otuoma was laid to rest on 11 January 2025, but his burial location sparked curiosity and discussion.

Contrary to expectations, Otuoma, who was married to Rachael, was not buried at his mother's compound.

Instead, he was laid to rest at his grandmother's homestead, in line with Luo cultural practices. This decision, while surprising to some, adhered to the community's deeply rooted traditions.

In the Luo culture of Kenya, burials are highly significant ceremonies that involve not just the immediate family but also the entire community.

These elaborate rituals are conducted with great respect and follow traditions influenced by the deceased's age, gender, marital status, and other factors.

Why Otuoma was not buried at his mother's compound

Among the Luo people, the burial site is determined by specific cultural norms. If a married man does not have his own homestead, he is buried at his parents’ home.

However, in cases where the father is deceased and was not buried at his own compound, it is considered taboo to bury the son there.

Instead, the man is laid to rest at his grandmother’s (father’s mother) homestead, as was the case with Otuoma.

In Luo culture, the grandmother's homestead is considered a safe and respectable resting place (jakore), in such circumstances.

Rituals surrounding death & burial among Luo people

Death announcement

When a person dies in the Luo community, their passing is announced with a specific wailing sound performed by women.

The timing of the announcement depends on the deceased's age, gender, and social standing. For instance, the death of a baby is announced immediately, while the passing of an elder or a diviner is declared after sunset.

Vigil (Budho)

A vigil is held at the deceased's compound, where close relatives, including spouses, parents, siblings, and cousins, stay for several nights. This gathering is marked by prayers, songs, and lamentations.

Men and women sit in separate groups within the compound, and a lamp is lit throughout the vigil. Outside, men light a fire called 'magenga' to provide warmth, symbolically offering comfort to the deceased.

Grave Digging (Kunyo)

Grave digging is another essential ritual, usually performed the night before the burial. Young and middle-aged male relatives, along with neighbours, dig the grave, which takes several hours.

Cultural taboos restrict men with pregnant wives and twins from participating in this task. their wives might give premature birth accoridng to tradition.

The burial site depends on the deceased's life circumstances. Married men who have their own homes are typically buried at their homesteads, while unmarried men who do not have their onw homes, are buried at their parents' compounds.

Women who die unmarried are buried at the back of their parents' homesteads due to beliefs about their spirits potentially affecting other surviving daughters and granddaugters.

Burial Ceremony (Iko)

The burial ritual begins in the afternoon, often around 2 p.m., and includes speeches from family members, friends, and community leaders.

Donations are collected to cover funeral expenses, and attendees pay their respects by entering the house where the body lies before joining others outside.

After the burial, the family and close relatives remain in the compound for several days, mourning together and observing traditional rites.

Post-burial traditions

Shaving (Liedo)

Shaving marks the start of the mourning period. Relatives shave their heads using a razor blade, symbolising the beginning of their new life without the deceased.

This ritual is conducted at different stages for spouses, children, and other relatives, with each marking a transition in the mourning process.

In modern times, instead of shaving their heads completely bald as was done in the past, a small amount of hair is cut to symbolise the shaving ritual. Some people have even chosen to forgo this tradition altogether.

Mourning departure (Kee)

The mourning period, known as budho, ends when family members depart the deceased's compound. Departures are sequential, beginning with the eldest child and proceeding in order of age.

Widow's natal home visit (Tero Cholla)

Widows visit their natal homes accompanied by their eldest sons as part of a ritual that marks the end of mourning.

A goat is slaughtered, and its meat is shared between the widow’s family and her household. Upon her return, the widow’s prospective inheritor, if there is, assumes his role by either sharing a meal or marking his presence, depending on her age.

Remembering the deceased (Rapar)

The rapar ritual is a remembrance ceremony where relatives and friends gather to honour the deceased.