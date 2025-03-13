5 things happened in our newsroom after unleashing Vision Plus Beat Pro

Portable speakers have become an essential companion for music lovers and anyone who enjoys high-quality sound on the go.

So when the Vision Plus Beat Pro arrived at our Pulse newsroom for a test run, we were eager to see if it lived up to the hype.

What we didn’t expect, however, was how much it would shake up our daily routine and reveal some surprising discoveries about our team.

The Beat Pro is the latest addition to the Vision Plus family of portable audio devices, following the success of the Beat Box 2 and the best-selling Beat Box Mini.

We had a taste of music beyond the newsroom

The Vision Plus Beat Pro’s portability and powerful sound allowed us to take our music experience outside.

With its well-sealed ports protecting it from dust and moisture, we set it up in the garden for a mid-day break.

The speaker is also built with versatility in mind, allowing it to either lie vertically or horizontally to suit your setup.

The crisp sound and deep bass made us realise what has been missing!

An appreciation for music producers

With its finely tuned acoustics and customisable equaliser settings, the Beat Pro made us appreciate the work of music producers.

Every beat was crisp, the bass was deep, and the vocals were clear. Even those who never paid much attention to sound quality found themselves dissecting tracks, noticing elements they had never heard before.

The clarity of this speaker gave us a whole new respect for the magic behind music production.

Even the silent ones aren’t so silent after all

We assumed our video editors were simply not the outgoing type—until the Beat Pro changed that.

Whether it was adjusting the speaker’s settings using its lightweight remote control or selecting tracks via Bluetooth, even the quietest members of the team got involved.

Designed with just the right number of buttons, the remote eliminates unnecessary complexity while giving you full control over your audio experience.

The Beat Pro’s remote isn’t simply an accessory. It unlocks even more features. With it, we explore the three levels of bass available—you know we loved the deepest level!

It also allows access to equalizer presets, letting us explore various ways music can sound to get just the right combination of audio clarity, loudness, and bass.

The immersive sound experience created an environment where everyone felt included, and everyone shared their interesting playlists.

A personalised experience

From understanding the functionality of the discreetly integrated handles for easy portability to experimenting with the LED panel for customising audio settings, it became clear that the right tech can create a personalised experience for anyone.

The Beat Pro offers versatile connectivity options, including Bluetooth, USB, AUX, and using a type-c cable, ensuring that you can play music from multiple sources.



The Bluetooth range is strong and stable, allowing seamless pairing with your phone, tablet, or laptop.Whether you prefer a wired connection or wireless streaming, this speaker adapts to your needs effortlessly.

The user-friendly design and intuitive controls made it fun for everyone—it’s for anyone who’s curious enough to explore.

Hidden talents emerged with the newsroom karaoke

The wireless microphone that comes with the Beat Pro turned our newsroom into a competitive talent show.

The lightweight microphone, with its clear voice transmission and stable signal, made everyone sound better than expected.

Some performances were surprisingly good, for example, our lead news editor, while others… Well, let's just say they were entertaining!

So, why settle for less when you can have a speaker that embodies everything you need in one package? Experience the Vision Plus Beat Pro today and elevate your audio experience!