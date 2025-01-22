8 smart ways use kitchen towels like a pro chef

In the culinary world, the kitchen towel is much more than just a piece of cloth for drying hands and dishes.

This everyday item holds the potential to be one of the most versatile tools in the kitchen.

Here are some ingenious kitchen towel hacks that every chef, whether amateur or professional, should know to streamline their cooking process and maintain an efficient kitchen.

1. Creating a non-slip surface

A common frustration in the kitchen is a cutting board that slides around. This can be dangerous when chopping ingredients.



A simple solution is to dampen a kitchen towel and place it underneath your cutting board. This will anchor the board in place, allowing you to chop safely and more efficiently.

2. Drying herbs

Herbs enhance the flavor of any dish, but washing them can leave excess water that dilutes their flavor and affects their storage life.



To dry herbs effectively, lay them out on a clean kitchen towel, roll the towel up with the herbs inside, and gently press. This method removes moisture quickly and extends the freshness of your herbs.

3. Proofing bread dough

Bread makers know the importance of keeping dough moist during the proofing stage. Instead of using plastic wrap, opt for a more sustainable option with a damp kitchen towel.



Covering your dough with a damp towel prevents it from drying out and developing a crust, ensuring it rises perfectly.

4. Opening stubborn jars

Struggling with a tight jar lid can be a real kitchen nightmare. To get a better grip, wrap the lid with a dry kitchen towel. This provides extra leverage and makes opening jars less of a battle, saving time and frustration.

5. Improvised pot holder

In a busy kitchen, you might find yourself needing an extra pot holder. Fold a kitchen towel into multiple layers to create a makeshift pot holder. This can protect your hands from burns when handling hot pots and pans, making your cooking safer.

6. Polishing cutlery and glassware

For chefs, presentation is key. A clean kitchen towel is excellent for polishing cutlery and glassware, ensuring they sparkle on the table.



This is particularly useful for dinner parties or when aiming to impress guests with the shine of your kitchenware.

7. Steaming without a steamer basket

If you lack a steamer basket, you can still steam food with a kitchen towel.



Place the towel over a pot of boiling water, set a colander on top, and cover with a lid. The towel traps the steam, evenly cooking vegetables or dumplings.

8. Alternative to salad spinner