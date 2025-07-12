Ladies: Best shoes to stay warm & stylish

The cold season has swept into Kenya with its signature moody mornings, misty air, and morning showers.

For many women, this signals more than just switching up skincare routines and layering sweaters it’s a cue to rethink footwear. Because nothing ruins a stylish outfit faster than cold, soggy feet.

Think comfort, warmth, practicality and of course flair. Here’s your fashion-forward guide to cold-weather shoes every woman needs in her wardrobe.

Chelsea boots

Effortlessly stylish, Chelsea boots are a godsend for the cold season. These ankle-high boots, known for their elastic side panels and minimal fuss design, strike the perfect balance between polish and practicality.

Look for Chelsea boots made from genuine or faux leather to help repel moisture. For those chilly Nairobi mornings, go for a pair with fleece or faux-fur lining.

Whether you’re pairing them with skinny jeans, a knitted midi dress, or wide-leg trousers, Chelsea boots offer structure and warmth without trying too hard.

Thick-soled sneakers

Sneakers are no longer reserved for the gym or sunny days. When chosen wisely, they can be your everyday saviours during the cold season.

Look for sneakers with chunky, rubberised soles that keep your feet elevated from the cold ground and provide a solid grip when things get slippery.

Avoid canvas styles, which absorb water like a sponge. Instead, go for synthetic leather or waterproof mesh sneakers. High-top versions add an extra layer of ankle warmth, and many come with padded linings for bonus insulation.

Pair them with cuffed joggers, leggings, or even a wool coat for a balanced outfit.

Crocs

Yes, crocs. But not just any Crocs, we’re talking fleece-lined ones. Once mocked for their quirky look, these have become cold season must-haves for women who prioritise comfort and warmth without sacrificing mobility.

Perfect for working from home, running errands, or even walking your dog, lined crocs keep your feet toasty and protected from wet floors.

Add thick socks and you’ve got yourself a surprisingly functional (and TikTok-approved) footwear choice. Plus, they come in bold colours and fun patterns because cold doesn’t have to mean boring.

Heeled or flat ankle boots

When you want to dress up but still need protection from the cold, ankle boots are your best bet. Go for heeled versions for brunch or a date night, and flat-soled ones for everyday tasks like heading to the market or commuting to work.

Materials matter, leather, suede with waterproof spray, and lined interiors will keep you warmer longer. Pair them with tights and sweater dresses, or wide-leg trousers.

This is the season to invest in neutrals black, brown, or taupe ankle boots will complement just about anything in your wardrobe.

Ditch the canvas for now

While canvas shoes like classic Converse and Vans are go-to favourites, they are your feet’s worst enemy during the cold season.

Smart cold-season shoe tips for women