Common myths about circumcision & what facts actually say

Circumcision has long been tied to culture, faith, masculinity and identity in Kenya.

Yet beyond tradition, it also carries a heavy load of assumptions about sexual health, many of which Kenyan men continue to believe without ever checking the facts.

These myths shape behaviour, relationships and, in some cases, health outcomes. As more men seek accurate information, it is becoming clear that separating truth from cultural noise is not just useful; it is necessary.

Below are some of the most common misconceptions, why they persist, and what men should actually understand about their bodies.

Circumcision automatically prevents sexually transmitted infections

One of the most widespread beliefs is that circumcision is a shield against sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Circumcision reduces the risk of certain infections, such as HIV, but only partially. It does not stop transmission.

A circumcised man can still contract HIV, herpes, gonorrhoea, syphilis or HPV if he relies solely on the procedure for protection.

Health experts often repeat a simple line that many men ignore that circumcision lowers the risk, but it does not eliminate it.

Circumcised men enjoy better sexual performance

In many communities, circumcision is framed as a level-up into manhood. This sometimes morphs into the belief that a circumcised man automatically performs better in bed.

The truth is far less romantic. Performance depends on a combination of factors: emotional connection, physical fitness, communication, mental health, and lifestyle choices. Circumcision alone does not give any man an advantage.

Circumcision increases or decreases sexual pleasure

This myth splits into two camps: those who believe circumcision heightens pleasure, and those who believe it destroys sensitivity. Both arguments are oversimplified. Medical research indicates that the difference in pleasure is minimal and varies widely among individuals.

A circumcised man may report high sensitivity, while another may say the opposite.



The foreskin does play a role in sensitivity, but pleasure is influenced by far more complex factors, including arousal patterns, emotional connection, and general health.

Once circumcised, hygiene is no longer a concern

Some men assume that because the foreskin is removed, hygiene is now automatic.



This belief leads to careless habits, especially among young boys who come back from initiation schools believing they no longer need thorough cleaning.

Circumcised men still need to maintain daily hygiene. Sweat, bacteria and dead skin cells can accumulate around the glans. Poor hygiene can lead to infections like balanitis, foul odour and discomfort.

If anything, circumcision should encourage healthier habits because the boy or man has just undergone a surgical procedure.

Circumcision makes a boy a mature man

In some Kenyan communities, circumcision is treated as the ultimate marker of masculinity. Boys return from initiation camps convinced they have 'graduated' into adulthood. However, maturity is not created by an operation or a ceremony.

A boy can be circumcised at 12 but still lack the emotional intelligence, responsibility, discipline or worldview expected of a man.

Parents sometimes go wrong by assuming a circumcision school has completed their parental duty. The reality is that character formation is lifelong.

Adult circumcision is embarrassing

Many older men fear that undergoing circumcision later in life might be judged as shameful or unusual.