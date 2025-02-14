Deputy Inspectors General surprise Nairobi on Valentines day

Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) witnessed an unusual sight on Valentine's Day as Deputy Inspectors General Eliud Lagat (Kenya Police Service) and Gilbert Masengeli (Administration Police Service) led officers in distributing flowers to Kenyans.

The gesture, aimed at fostering goodwill between law enforcement and the public, received mixed reactions, with some citizens appreciating the effort while others dismissed it as a mere public relations stunt.

A Rare Show of Affection from the Police

Dressed in full uniform, officers were seen handing out flowers to Nairobi residents, a move that surprised many.

The initiative was reportedly meant to soften the public’s perception of the police and promote community policing through acts of kindness.

While some Nairobians gladly accepted the flowers, others expressed scepticism. Many Kenyans online questioned whether such symbolic gestures would translate into meaningful change in police-community relations.

One social media user, @generrale, saw the act as a positive step toward improving interactions between security agencies and the public.

"This kind of civil security engagement is very good for building relationships with Kenyans. It should also reflect on how Kenyans are handled by security agencies," they noted.

However, others were quick to question the motives behind the event. @joanmunyugi sarcastically asked, "Hii ni tender ya million ngapi?" (How many millions was this tender?).

This comment hinted at the suspicion that such initiatives often come with hidden costs or inflated budgets.

Scepticism and Mixed Reactions Online

A significant number of Kenyans viewed the move as a public relations strategy rather than a genuine effort to improve the relationship between police officers and the public.

@pappy.ke_ dismissed the gesture outright, saying, "Hawa wameshindwa na kazi wameamua PR," which translates to, "They have failed in their duties and have resorted to PR."

Another commenter, @4d4kipkemei, took a more critical stance, linking the act to past police actions.

They stated, "These are the same individuals who authorize abductions and killings of anyone who does not sing to the tune of the KK government, then proceed to pull PR exercises such as these."

Some Kenyans used humour to express their scepticism. @st.luke.0 joked, "Siku nyingine wanagawa virungu vya magoti," meaning, "Next time, they will be handing out knee-breaking batons."

Meanwhile, @mr.k_ pointed out a contradiction in the officers’ actions, noting, "Kuna Jamaa hapo nyuma amebeba rungu na ameshika flowers... Those two things can't go together!!" (There’s a guy in the background holding a club and flowers... those two don’t go together!).

Beyond Symbolic Gestures?

Despite the backlash, some Kenyans appreciated the effort, hoping it signalled a shift in how police interact with the public.

While Valentine’s Day is traditionally associated with romantic gestures , the police bosses' act of love sparked conversations on whether the NPS is truly committed to fostering better relationships with citizens.

Whether the initiative was a genuine attempt at bridging the gap or a PR stunt, it undeniably captured public attention.