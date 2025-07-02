Avocado popularity is surging in Kenya, driven by its taste, versatility and health benefits.

Of the many types grown worldwide, Hass and Fuerte are the most planted and most widely available in the country.

Yet they vary in flavour, texture, harvest time and cost.

Origin and growing regions

Hass arrived in Kenya during the 1970s and now flourishes in highland regions such as Murang’a, Kiambu and Nyandarua, which produce around 60 % of national output.

Hass avocado

The well‑drained soils and reliable rainfall here yield thick‑skinned fruit prized for export and local markets.

Fuerte was also introduced in the same era. It does well in cooler zones like Kisii, Nyamira and Meru thanks to its cold tolerance and long flowering period. That resilience makes it popular with smallholder farmers .

Fuerte avocado

It does well in cooler zones like Kisii, Nyamira and Meru thanks to its cold tolerance and long flowering period. That resilience makes it popular with smallholder farmers .

Appearance and Texture

Hass: Pear‑shaped with pebbly, thick skin that ripens from dark green to almost black.

Hass

The flesh is dense and creamy, which is ideal for dishes that need structure.

Fuerte: Classic pear shape with smooth, bright green skin that stays unchanged when ripe.

The bright green skin of the fuerte

The flesh is softer and slightly juicier, offering a lighter, more yielding bite.

Flavour and nutrition

Hass: Known for a rich, buttery flavour with nutty undertones. It yields about 160 calories per 100 g of flesh, thanks to its higher oil content, predominantly heart‑healthy monounsaturated fats.

Fuerte: Offers a milder, slightly sweet taste with grassy hints. At roughly 140–150 calories per 100 g, it still provides fibre, potassium and vitamins C and E.

A basket of fuerte avocados

Both support digestion, maintain skin health and help regulate blood pressure.

Seasonality and availability

Hass: Harvested in staggered cycles across regions, making it available almost all year. Common in most grocery outlets.

Fuerte: Peaks during the short‑rain season (February–April) and again during October–December. It shows up in markets and roadside stalls during those windows.

What farmers earn versus what you pay

The price of an avocado changes drastically from the farm to the shelf.

When farmers sell their produce directly to exporters or middlemen, they receive what is known as the farm-gate price, which is the amount paid before any transport, packaging or handling costs are added.

For Hass, this usually ranges between Sh10 and Sh17 per fruit.

A fuerte avocado

Fuerte, on the other hand, fetches a much lower price, often around Sh3 per fruit.

By the time the fruit reaches market stalls or supermarkets, the cost to the consumer has risen sharply.

The difference between what the farmer earns and what the buyer pays is driven by several steps in the supply chain - sorting, transportation, packaging, storage and retail markups.

Even at higher retail prices, the farmer takes home just a small portion of the final cost, highlighting the wide gap between farm and fork.

READ ALSO: 6 amazing hacks every avocado lover needs to know

Uses in the kitchen

Hass is perfect for structured dishes.

Avocado on toast

Use it in guacamole, mash it over toast, or wrap it in a chapati roll with meat and kachumbari.

Fuerte is ideal for lighter, fresher dishes - think kachumbari, vegetable salads or morning smoothies.

A fruit salad

It also adds depth to fruit blends like avocado‑pineapple puree.

Shelf life and storage stips

Hass lasts 2–3 days in the fridge once ripe, thanks to its thick skin. Ideal for buying in bulk.

Hass avocados

Fuerte is best consumed within 24–48 hours of ripening. You can hasten ripening then slow it down in the fridge.

Which should you pick?

Understanding the subtle but meaningful differences helps in choosing the right fruit for your needs.

Choose the right avocado

Choose Hass if you want

A rich, buttery flavour and firm texture that holds up in wraps, toast or chapati rolls.

Consistent availability throughout the year, so it’s easy to find whenever you need it.

A longer fridge life, ideal for buying in larger quantities without waste.

Choose Fuerte if you want

A lighter, slightly sweet flavour that complements salads, vegetable sides and smoothies.

Better value during its peak season, allowing you to stretch your shilling further.

To support smallholder farms who depend on seasonal demand.