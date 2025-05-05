5 benefits of eating brown ugali, why you should eat it more

Brown ugali, a nutritious and flavourful dish, is made from a mixture of cassava and millet flours. Unlike the traditional maize ugali, this version offers a range of health benefits.



It is not only packed with vital nutrients but also plays a crucial role in promoting overall well-being. Below, we explore the numerous advantages of incorporating brown ugali into your diet.

1. High in dietary fibre

Brown ugali is a rich source of dietary fibre, thanks to the combination of millet and cassava. Both grains are known for their high insoluble fibre content, which is essential for maintaining a healthy digestive system.

Insoluble fibre promotes regular bowel movements, reduces the risk of constipation, and helps prevent gastrointestinal disorders.

Additionally, fibre provides a sense of fullness after meals, reducing overeating and helping with weight management.

Regularly consuming fibre-rich foods like brown ugali is also beneficial for people with diabetes, as it can help stabilise blood sugar levels by slowing down the absorption of glucose into the bloodstream.

The fibre content in brown ugali helps maintain a healthy gut, supporting overall digestive health and preventing common issues like bloating and indigestion.

2. Rich in essential minerals and vitamins

Brown ugali made from cassava and millet is packed with essential vitamins and minerals, making it a powerhouse of nutrition.

Millet, for instance, is an excellent source of key minerals such as magnesium, iron, zinc, and phosphorus. Magnesium is essential for muscle function, nerve transmission, and bone health, while iron helps in the production of red blood cells, supporting oxygen transport throughout the body.

Zinc plays a crucial role in immune function, wound healing, and DNA synthesis. Additionally, cassava provides vitamin C, which is important for boosting the immune system, promoting collagen production for healthy skin, and enhancing the absorption of iron.

These combined nutrients contribute to better overall health, ensuring your body has the necessary building blocks for energy, immunity, and metabolic function.

3. Supports blood sugar control

One of the most notable health benefits of brown ugali is its low glycaemic index (GI), which makes it an ideal food choice for people managing diabetes or those at risk of developing the condition.

Foods with a low GI release glucose more gradually into the bloodstream, preventing the sharp spikes and crashes associated with high-GI foods.

This slow release of glucose helps to keep blood sugar levels stable, which is particularly important for maintaining long-term energy and preventing the fatigue often linked to sugar highs and lows.

For people with diabetes, choosing foods like brown ugali, which has a lower GI than maize ugali, can be an effective strategy for managing the condition and reducing the risk of complications.

Additionally, a diet high in low-GI foods can improve insulin sensitivity and reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

4. Naturally gluten-free

Another key benefit of brown ugali is that it is naturally gluten-free. Both cassava and millet are gluten-free grains, making this type of ugali a perfect option for individuals with gluten sensitivity or coeliac disease.

Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye that can trigger adverse reactions in people with gluten intolerance, leading to symptoms such as bloating, fatigue, and digestive discomfort.

Since brown ugali is made from grains that do not contain gluten, it is easier to digest and does not cause the inflammation and discomfort that gluten-containing foods may cause.

This makes brown ugali a safe and nutritious option for people with gluten-related disorders, while still providing all the health benefits of a whole grain meal.

5. Environmentally friendly and food-secure

Brown ugali, made from cassava and millet, also contributes to environmental sustainability and food security. Both cassava and millet are drought-tolerant crops that require fewer water resources compared to traditional maize.

These crops are more resilient in arid and semi-arid areas, where water scarcity and climate change are pressing issues.

By choosing brown ugali, consumers are supporting these drought-resistant crops, which are easier to grow with fewer chemical inputs, contributing to more sustainable agricultural practices.

In addition, the production of millet and cassava supports local farmers, particularly those in rural areas, by diversifying their crop yields and reducing dependence on maize farming.

Supporting such crops helps improve food security in regions prone to unpredictable weather patterns and allows for more sustainable and climate-resilient farming systems.

Conclusion

Incorporating brown ugali made from cassava and millet into your diet is a nutritious choice that offers multiple health benefits.

The high fibre content aids in digestion and blood sugar control, while the rich vitamin and mineral profile supports overall wellness.

Being naturally gluten-free, brown ugali is a great option for those with dietary restrictions. Furthermore, the environmental benefits of consuming drought-tolerant crops like cassava and millet contribute to sustainable food systems and improved food security.