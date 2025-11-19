6 essential hacks that will reduce anxiety, help you travel with ease

There is a special kind of calm that comes from stepping into an airport, outfit thoughtfully chosen, passport tucked away safely, and that quiet thrill whispering, “Here we go again”.

I love that moment when the world feels wide and full of possibility. But then, out of nowhere, bam! The nerves creep in.

Sometimes it is the small things, like going through airport security and suddenly questioning whether you accidentally packed a full bottle of water or left your laptop buried at the bottom of your tote. And if you have just binge-watched 'Border Patrol', your imagination does not help matters. Even when you know you have done absolutely nothing wrong, the mind does its own dramatic storytelling.

5 ways to travel like a pro and turn your next trip into a skill-building adventure It's completely okay to enjoy the fun side of travel, but trust me, purposeful travel delivers far more value for your time and money. Every experience becomes an investment in yourself, a story worth telling, skills worth keeping, and memories that truly enrich your life.

Then there is that universal mini-panic when your passport disappears into the depths of your handbag for three terrifying seconds and you start picturing a new life inside Terminal 3. It happens to many of us.

ADVERTISEMENT

Travel anxiety is not a sign of weakness. It simply means the journey matters to you.



The unfamiliar can feel a little too far, and home a little too easy to miss. Yet with a few thoughtful strategies, you can protect your peace and keep your elegance intact from take-off to touchdown.

Think of this as your personal guide to travelling with confidence and calm, even when nerves try to interrupt your adventure.

Decoding travel advisories - Impact, why one is issued & impact on economy The United Kingdom has issued a significant travel warning for high-risk regions in Kenya, prompting a closer look at how these international advisories function. While designed to protect citizens, such warnings carry profound economic and reputational consequences for nations like Kenya, whose tourism industry hangs in the balance.

1. Preparation before you pack is the key to a stress-free trip

Honestly, you set the tone for your entire journey before you even leave home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Begin with what you can control, because organisation is a form of self-care. When your essentials are arranged - passport, visa, insurance - travel feels lighter and far more intentional. Keep digital and printed copies of key documents, and email a set to someone you trust, just in case.

I have found that saving my itinerary offline helps enormously.

There is something reassuring about checking connection details during a layover without hunting for Wi-Fi. It is a small habit, yet it instantly strengthens your confidence and clears space for excitement.

2. Take time to understand the local currency of your travel destination

I learned this the hard way many years ago when I first visited London. Not knowing the value of a pound, I casually jumped into a black cab from Heathrow and only discovered later that the fare into Central London can easily exceed £70 (approx. Sh12,000).

ADVERTISEMENT

I remember staring at the receipt thinking, “I could have lived on that for days back home”. The number 70 looked so harmless at first, but when you travel, it takes a moment for currency conversion to sink in and for your mind to understand the true value of the figure. Since then, I have always taken a moment to understand the cost of everyday essentials before travelling.

Something as simple as checking the average price of a coffee, a quick lunch, or a taxi ride can completely change how you feel on the ground. It allows you to plan a realistic budget, protect your peace, and avoid uncomfortable financial surprises.

When you know what your money is worth, you move with confidence, not hesitation, and that freedom feels priceless.

3. Know who to contact in case of emergencies

There is a special kind of comfort that comes from knowing you are not alone, even when you are far from home. And it is worth asking yourself a simple but important question: if something unexpected happened while you were travelling, who would I call?

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us only think about this the moment we desperately need help, usually while frantically patting our pockets and pretending we are calm.

Calm begins with clarity, so before you leave, save the local emergency numbers - police, ambulance, fire department - your embassy details, and your accommodation address in both English and the local language. It takes less than five minutes, yet it can completely change how you respond in a difficult moment.

Lifestyle journalist and founder of Chic Chui Nillah Nyakoa on a trip [Image Credit: Nillah Nyakoa]

And if you ever find yourself frozen and unable to communicate anything beyond an awkward smile, translation tools such as Google Translate or SayHi will help you express yourself clearly, even without Wi-Fi. Consider them your diplomatic backup.

Think of this as your quiet, invisible safety net. You may never need it, but simply knowing it is there lets you explore with confidence and a beautifully steady heart.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Learn a few essential local phrases

There is a particular kind of confidence that comes from knowing you can express your basic needs in a local language. You do not need to be fluent, just pleasantly prepared. I like to start practising a few weeks before travelling, so I feel comfortable during simple everyday interactions.

These tiny efforts always prove themselves. Even knowing how to say hello such as ciao (Italian), or using polite words like per favore (please – Italian) and xiexie (thank you – Mandarin Chinese) can make every exchange feel warmer and more respectful.

And if you can ask for what you need, perhaps “I would like this, please” (vorrei questo, per favore – Italian) or “Where is this, please” (wo ist das, bitte – German), it suddenly becomes easier to order a meal or navigate a new place without feeling lost.

It may seem like very little, but these small words can shift how you move through a destination. They help you feel less like a visitor and more like you truly belong in the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Carry a small comfort that keeps you grounded

Homesickness has a way of appearing without warning. You could be sitting there enjoying your coffee on the streets of Paris, feeling completely at ease, and then suddenly your heart remembers home. It happens to the best of us.

So take a little comfort with you wherever you go. For me, that usually means packets of Big G and Tropical mints tucked in my bag. They are such tiny things, yet one familiar taste reminds me that no matter where I am, home isn’t lost.

I also love visiting local farmers’ markets in new cities. Fresh produce stalls often remind me of markets in Nairobi - the tomatoes piled high, the warmth of people chatting, the everyday joy of choosing what to cook. It reassures me that although we live in different parts of the world, our daily rhythms are more alike than we think.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay connected to loved ones with intentional check-ins, but also give the new place the chance to welcome you. Wander into a neighbourhood café. Step inside a local museum. Sit somewhere life is unfolding. With time, the unfamiliar becomes a comfort too.

6. Prioritise your safety in simple, practical ways

Feeling safe has a direct impact on how relaxed and confident you feel when travelling. You do not need dramatic precautions, just small thoughtful habits that give you peace of mind wherever you go.

Before you head out alone, share your live location with someone you trust and save your accommodation address somewhere easy to reach on your phone.

Keep the essentials you would struggle without, like your money and passport, secure and close to your body, especially in crowded places.

ADVERTISEMENT