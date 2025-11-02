Samia Suluhu's biography: Big break, tough choices & the difficult road ahead

President Samia Suluhu made history by securing landslide victory to become Tanzania’s first elected female president.

The victory came in controversial circumstances with key opposition figures arrested or locked out of the race, giving her a clear advantage.

The chaos that ensued on the day of election and afterwards also tainted the image of Tanzania as a progressive and democratic nation, adding to the negative publicity that Samia Suluhu received in the days preceding the election as the government cracked down on critics with reports of enforced disappearance and human rights violations.

This is the inspiring journey of President Samia Suluhu Hassan from Zanzibar to the State House and her rise through faith, family and determination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Early life: Family & education & career before politics

Suluhu was born in Zanzibar where she also spent her formative years and attended school, completing her secondary education in 1977.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan

Her father was a teacher by profession while her mother was a homemaker who valued family, religion and education, values that also shaped Suluhu’s path.

Her career in public service kicked off in 1977 as a clerk in the Zanzibar Ministry of Planning and Development.

ADVERTISEMENT

A year later (1978), Sulu married Hafidh Ameir in 1978 and had their four children in the years that followed.

Her passion for public service saw her enroll for an advanced diploma in public administration at Mzumbe University and graduate in 1986.

She later earned a postgraduate diploma in economics (1994) from the University of Manchester, a master’s degree in community economic development through a joint program between Southern New Hampshire University and the Open University of Tanzania.

Her solid career in public administration and development work saw her work for various government offices and development programs, including the World Food Programme (WFP), where she gained experience in project management and community development.

Transition to politics

ADVERTISEMENT

Suluhu made her debut in politics in 2000 when the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi nominated er to serve in the to the Zanzibar House of Representatives and subsequently appointed her Minister for Youth, Employment, Women, and Children.

With her strong experience in community development and public administration, Suluhu was hailed as a perfect fit for the role and oversaw progressive reforms in the docket.

She retained her seat in 2005 election and was moved to the serve as the Minister of Tourism, Trade, and Investment, a role which elevated her profile and laid the foundation for her entry into national politics.

She stepped onto a bigger stage in 2010 when she clinched the Makunduchi parliamentary seat in 2010, with the then President Jakaya Kikwete appointing her Minister of State for Union Affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rise of Samia Suluhu to presidency

Her biggest breakthrough came in 2015 when she was picked to serve as the Vice President under President John Pombe Magufuli, making her the most powerful woman in Tanzania.

Magufuli won a second term in 2020 with Suluhu as her vice, and when he died in 2021, she ascended to the to seat to complete the term.

2025 saw her go for the top seat in a controversial election that saw her sweep to victory with 98 percent of the votes.

Tough choices & the road ahead

ADVERTISEMENT

Her election victory left Tanzania deeply divided and comes after a period of sustained crackdown on key opposition figures and parties.

Tanzania was also plunged into election chaos for the first time in its history as thousands took to the streets.

Opposition party Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA) has dismissed the results, asserting that the party does not recognise Suluhu as the legitimate president.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan

This situation leaves President Samia Suluhu with difficult choices: Should she reach out to the opposition in the interest of national unity and ink a deal or should she ignore the dissenting voices and lead a divided nation.

ADVERTISEMENT