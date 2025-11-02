Who is Chanelle Kittony? Meet Kiprono Kittony’s daughter married to Senator Chesang

Senator Allan Chesang and his fiancée Chanelle Kittony held a glamorous ‘Chaik’ ceremony in which they sealed their romance and took their relationship to the next level with the groom’s family asking the bride’s family for blessings to hold a wedding.

The exclusive invite-only affair, went down in style with close family, friends, and high-profile guests in attendance.

Chesang and Chanelle dazzled in stylish outfits that reflected cultural pride in the lilac and cream-themed event.

Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang with his wife Chanelle Kittony during their chaik ceremony in Kitale on Saturday, November 1

The ceremony came weeks after Chesang and Chanelle held their koito in an equally glamorous event that was the talk of town.

Who is Chanelle Kittony?

Chanelle hails from the prominent Kittony family that is famous in Kenya’s business and political circles.

She is the daughter of Kiprono Kittony, an accomplished entrepreneur and business executive

Her father, Kiprono Kittony is an accomplished entrepreneur and business executive who is currently serving as the chairman of the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) board.

Chanelle’s grandmother, Zipporah Kittony was a long-serving nominated Member of Parliament between 1988 and 2007.

Zipporah also served as a KANU nominated Senator between 2013 and 2018.

Away from the shadow of her successful father and prominent grandmother, Chanelle is charting her own path in public service.

Chanelle has held several dockets in the County Government of Trans Nzoia where she currently serves as the County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Public Works, Roads, and Infrastructure.

The graduate of University of Portsmouth has had a high-flying career which started at Homeboyz Entertainment Limited as a Creative Assistant before moving to Safaricom as a Brand Experience intern.

She also worked at Radio Africa Group and at Capital Airtime as Device Manager for three years before joining the County government of Trans Nzoia.

High-profile guests at the wedding

Guests at the event included A-list politicians and corporate titans, a reflection of the young couple’s influential connections.

President William Ruto, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, CS Wycliffe Oparanya, Senator Ledama Ole Kina, Siaya Governor James Orengo, Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu were among those present.

President Wiliam Ruto, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and CS Wycliffe Oparanya were among guests as Senator Allan Chesang sealed his romance with Chanelle Kittony in an elaborate chaik ceremony.

The event was also graced by celebrities including KRG the Don, Mulamwah, Oga Obinna among others.

President Ruto wished the couple well and expressed his hope that the union will be blessed with children.

I think it is important that we tell these young ones that, because nowadays it seems fashionable not to have children. I do not know where that fashion is heading. So make sure you do the work of having children, we want to see them. Is that not so?

I want to tell you, Chanelle, that you have a very strong and hardworking man. The two of you will make a wonderful couple. And as it has been said, we are expecting grandchildren.