Another accident at the Likoni Crossing Channel in Mombasa has left one dead and another person nursing serious injuries.

According to a police report on the accident, a lorry ferrying building blocks lost control at the channel and ran over a man and a woman.

Bakari Gonga who was driving the lorry is reported to have lost control of the vehicle while descending the mainland ramp toward the ferry at around 7:15 pm on Friday night.

The woman, died on the spot while the man sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to hospital.

The identity of the woman remains unknown with the body taken to Coast General Hospital Mortuary.

The survivor sustained multiple fractures to both legs and was rushed to Likoni Sub-County Hospital for treatment.

Acciednts at Likoni channel

Several accidents have been reported at the Likoni channel over the last few years, raising safety concerns.

October 2024: A bus with nine people on board plunged into the Indian Ocean at the Likoni Ferry Chanel, reviving debate on the enforcement of safety measures at the channel.

Occupants of the bus escaped with minor injuries.

Dec 2023: Coast guards and other individuals act swiftly to rescue an 8-month old baby who was thrown into the ocean by the mother.

Kenya Red Cross released a statement on the incident, confirming that the baby was miraculously saved and taken to the Kenya Red Cross rescue centre.

Heroic intervention at the Likoni ferry crossing. An 8-month-old child, miraculously saved after a distressing incident in the Indian Ocean, is now safe at the Kenya Red Cross rescue center. Thanks to swift action and our heartfelt gratitude to the rescue team.

January 2021: An SGA Security Group pickup was involved in an accident, overturing at the Likoni crossing channel, on the mainland.

The driver of the pickup is said to have sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital.

In the same month, a tour bus belonging to Pollman’s lost control and plunged into the ocean, at the Likoni Crossing channel with a trailer also plunging into the ocean just days apart.

2019: Mariam Kighenda and her four-year-old daughter Amanda Mutheudie in an accident at the Likoni Ferry Chanel after the vehicle they were in slid from the ferry and plunged into the ocean.

In the wake of the incident, enforcement of safety rules become the focus with enforcement officers required to ensure that all passengers alight their vehicles whenever using the ferries.