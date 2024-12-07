Pulse logo
5 Foreign Service Academy courses to boost a career in diplomacy

07 December 2024 at 9:49
The Foreign Service Academy offers a diverse range of courses to produce a continuous pipeline of skilled professionals who will represent Kenya’s interests globally.
Kenya' Special Envoy on Technology Philip Thigo, Foreign Affairs PS Abraham Korir SingOei and Defence CS Soipan Tuya during the launch of the Diplomat's playbook on Artificial Intelligence at Uhuru Gardens
Kenya' Special Envoy on Technology Philip Thigo, Foreign Affairs PS Abraham Korir SingOei and Defence CS Soipan Tuya during the launch of the Diplomat's playbook on Artificial Intelligence at Uhuru Gardens

The Foreign Service Academy (FSA) in Kenya officially restructured into a Semi-Autonomous Government Agency on December 6 with a revamped curriculum to equip public servants and diplomats with critical competencies for navigating the complexities of global diplomacy.

One tool launched during the Uhuru Gardens event is the AI Diplomacy Playbook, which equips diplomats with advanced tools to promote sustainable development goals.

Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi speaking during a past event

The FSA, formerly known as the Foreign Service Institute, has been a cornerstone of Kenya’s diplomatic training since its establishment.

Upgraded in 2017, it has prioritised human and institutional capacity-building in foreign policy research, analysis, and implementation.

For public servants who aspire to boost their career in diplomacy, the academy offers a range of courses

Training Programs

The Academy offers a diverse range of courses tailored to different levels of diplomatic service, ensuring a continuous pipeline of skilled professionals representing Kenya’s interests globally.

Diplomatic Pre-Departure Training

This induction course prepares newly posted officers to manage responsibilities effectively at Kenyan missions abroad.

The learning modules include:

  • Governance and Administration in Kenya

  • Foreign Policy and Diplomatic Practice

  • Accountability and Resource Management in the Foreign Service

  • Regional and Global Affairs

  • Economic and Commercial Diplomacy

  • National Security in the Foreign Service

  • Effective Representation Abroad

Foreign Service Academy Council members

Foundation Course on Foreign Policy & Diplomatic Practice – Level I

Targeted at entry-level officers, this program introduces the fundamentals of foreign policy and diplomacy, including:

  • Foreign Policy And Diplomatic Practice I

  • International Organization And Multilateralism I

  • Governance And Administration In Kenya I

  • Technology In The Foreign Service I

  • Mediation And Diplomatic Negotiations I

  • Regional And Global Affairs I

  • Economic And Commercial Diplomacy I

  • International Law I

  • Socio-Cultural Diplomacy I 

  • Conflict Resolution And Peacebuilding Level I

  • National Security In The Foreign Service

  • Environmental Diplomacy And Sustainable Development

  • Diaspora Diplomacy And Consular Matters I

 Intermediate Course on Foreign Policy & Diplomatic Practice – Level II

  • Foreign Policy And Diplomatic Practice II

  • International Organisation And Multilateral Diplomacy Ii

  • Governance And Administration In Kenya II

  • Technology In The Foreign Service II

  • Mediation And Diplomatic Negotiations I

  • Regional And Global Affairs I

  • Economic And Commercial Diplomacy I

  • International Law I

  • Socio-Cultural Diplomacy I 

  • Conflict Resolution And Peacebuilding Level I

  • National Security In The Foreign Service

  • Environmental Diplomacy And Sustainable Development

  • Diaspora Diplomacy And Consular Matters I

Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Nairobi

Advanced Course on Foreign Policy & Diplomatic Practice Level III

  • Foundations Of Foreign Policy And Diplomatic Practice III

  • International Organization And Multilateralism I

  • Governance And Administration In Kenya III

  • Technology In The Foreign Service III

  • Mediation And Diplomatic Negotiations III

  • Regional And Global Affairs III

  • Economic And Commercial Diplomacy III

  • International Law III

  • Socio-Cultural Diplomacy III

  • Conflict Resolution And Peace Building

  • National Security In The Foreign Service III

  • Environmental Diplomacy And Sustainable Development III

  • Diaspora Diplomacy And Consular Matters III

Strategic/Leadership Course on the Foreign Policy & Diplomatic Practice Level IV

  • Foreign Policy And Diplomatic Practice IV

  • International Organization And Multilateralism IV

  • Governance And Administration In Kenya IV

  • Technology In The Foreign Service IV

  • Mediation And Diplomatic Negotiations IV

  • Regional And Global Affairs

  • Economic And Commercial Diplomacy IV

  • International Law IV

  • Socio-Cultural Diplomacy IV

  • Conflict Resolution And Peace Building IV

  • National Security In The Foreign Service IV

  • Environmental Diplomacy And Sustainable Development IV

  • Diaspora Diplomacy And Consular Matters IV

