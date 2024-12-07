5 Foreign Service Academy courses to boost a career in diplomacy

The Foreign Service Academy (FSA) in Kenya officially restructured into a Semi-Autonomous Government Agency on December 6 with a revamped curriculum to equip public servants and diplomats with critical competencies for navigating the complexities of global diplomacy.
One tool launched during the Uhuru Gardens event is the AI Diplomacy Playbook, which equips diplomats with advanced tools to promote sustainable development goals.
The FSA, formerly known as the Foreign Service Institute, has been a cornerstone of Kenya’s diplomatic training since its establishment.
Upgraded in 2017, it has prioritised human and institutional capacity-building in foreign policy research, analysis, and implementation.
For public servants who aspire to boost their career in diplomacy, the academy offers a range of courses
Training Programs
The Academy offers a diverse range of courses tailored to different levels of diplomatic service, ensuring a continuous pipeline of skilled professionals representing Kenya’s interests globally.
Diplomatic Pre-Departure Training
This induction course prepares newly posted officers to manage responsibilities effectively at Kenyan missions abroad.
The learning modules include:
Governance and Administration in Kenya
Foreign Policy and Diplomatic Practice
Accountability and Resource Management in the Foreign Service
Regional and Global Affairs
Economic and Commercial Diplomacy
National Security in the Foreign Service
Effective Representation Abroad
Foundation Course on Foreign Policy & Diplomatic Practice – Level I
Targeted at entry-level officers, this program introduces the fundamentals of foreign policy and diplomacy, including:
Foreign Policy And Diplomatic Practice I
International Organization And Multilateralism I
Governance And Administration In Kenya I
Technology In The Foreign Service I
Mediation And Diplomatic Negotiations I
Regional And Global Affairs I
Economic And Commercial Diplomacy I
International Law I
Socio-Cultural Diplomacy I
Conflict Resolution And Peacebuilding Level I
National Security In The Foreign Service
Environmental Diplomacy And Sustainable Development
Diaspora Diplomacy And Consular Matters I
Intermediate Course on Foreign Policy & Diplomatic Practice – Level II
Foreign Policy And Diplomatic Practice II
International Organisation And Multilateral Diplomacy Ii
Governance And Administration In Kenya II
Technology In The Foreign Service II
Advanced Course on Foreign Policy & Diplomatic Practice Level III
Foundations Of Foreign Policy And Diplomatic Practice III
International Organization And Multilateralism I
Governance And Administration In Kenya III
Technology In The Foreign Service III
Mediation And Diplomatic Negotiations III
Regional And Global Affairs III
Economic And Commercial Diplomacy III
International Law III
Socio-Cultural Diplomacy III
Conflict Resolution And Peace Building
National Security In The Foreign Service III
Environmental Diplomacy And Sustainable Development III
Diaspora Diplomacy And Consular Matters III
Strategic/Leadership Course on the Foreign Policy & Diplomatic Practice Level IV
Foreign Policy And Diplomatic Practice IV
International Organization And Multilateralism IV
Governance And Administration In Kenya IV
Technology In The Foreign Service IV
Mediation And Diplomatic Negotiations IV
Regional And Global Affairs
Economic And Commercial Diplomacy IV
International Law IV
Socio-Cultural Diplomacy IV
Conflict Resolution And Peace Building IV
National Security In The Foreign Service IV
Environmental Diplomacy And Sustainable Development IV
Diaspora Diplomacy And Consular Matters IV