6 Major shifts in Kenya's political protest landscape driven by Gen Zs

Kenya’s political protest landscape has shifted significantly in recent days with the old order in which political protests were centered around political personalities giving way to a new order of issue-based protests driven by ordinary citizens and the emergence of new personalities.

The events of last year gave rise to a new crop of fierce activists who are not allied to any political movement but are united by the desire to make Kenya a better nation by holding its leadership accountable.

Backed by a robust civil society and a generation that is alive to the power that they wield over their elected representatives, Kenya’s activism landscape will definitely never be the same again.

Spontaneous protests

Previously, protests were scheduled, often by prominent personalities or political figures.

This has since changed and any time is a good time for individual acts of protest. It is not uncommon to hear random protest chants at events, on the streets, in public vehicles.

Turning to public events

Entertainment joints and events have also been embraced by Kenyans as an avenue to protests and shed light on pressing issues of concerns that they feel are not receiving the needed attention or are being ignored.

At the height of the protests, several clubs stood with those agitating for better governance by playing patriotic songs.

Revelers at various clubs also paused their entertainment for a few seconds of protest chants before resuming.

Reclaiming the church from politicians' grip

For a long time, the church was politicians’ playground with the pulpit used for campaigns and to pass political messages with the congregation listening in submission.

This is no longer the case, with the clergy bowing to pressure from the public and locking politicians out of the pulpit and the church turning into a place where activists make their bold stand.

Those perceived to be complicit are quickly reminded by protesters joining their services in what has is commonly referred to as ‘occupy’ in social media lingo.

Focus on issues, not personalities

Issues have turned into a powerful uniting factor and driving force in Kenya, with the citizenry emboldened to make their voices heard when their elected representatives fail to effectively represent their views.

Last year’s protests proved that it is possible for ordinary citizens to mobilize and organise themselves into a formidable force.

Consequently, protests are leaderless, partyless and tribeless and those who turn up, including the political personalities merely join in as citizens affected by the issue rather than leaders.

With pro-government MPs failing to heed their call, the opposition subdued and the country’s leadership bulldozing its way through with the controversial Financial Bill 2024, this strategy proved efficient with the citizenry reminding them who exactly is the boss.

The power of social media

Social media emerged as a powerful tool to rally the masses, with ordinary Kenyans using various platforms to not only protest, but also mobilise and organise themselves to hit the streets.

Livestreaming events as they unfolded, taking photos of rogue cops and thugs and even calling them out, the protesters leveraged on the power of social media to report on the events with the traditional print and broadcast media also playing its part in reporting.

Medics volunteered their services to aid the injured with first aid stations opening its doors to receive those injured for stabilization before being moved to hospital for further treatment.

Genuine protesters were largely peaceful with medics and volunteers providing first aid to the injured and several facilities opening their doors to the injured and those in need.