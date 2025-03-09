7 interesting facts about International Women’s Day you may not know

Kenya joined the world in marking the International Women’s Day on 08 March 2025 under the theme, “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment” with renewed call to action for accelerating gender parity.

The day is observed globally to celebrate the achievements of women and advocate for gender equality, with significant activity witnessed.

Tracing the roots of International Women’s Day

International Women's Day was birthed by the women's suffrage movement in the face of a rapidly-evolving world and the push for women's rights, including the right to vote, equal pay, and access to education and healthcare and has since evolved over the years to cover all aspects of life.

The day traces its origin from the labour movements championed by both men and women at the turn of 20th century in North America and Europe.

It has since evolved into a powerful global movement, boosted by four global United Nations women's conferences.

1975 was recognized by the United Nations as the international year for women, with the UN officially recognising International Women’s Day in 1977 as a day to recognize the social, economic, cultural, and political contributions and achievements of women globally.

The Beijing Declaration of 1995

Beijing hosted the Fourth World Conference on Women when the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action was agreed on by 189 governments .

It is a comprehensive plan aimed at achieving equal rights for all women and girls, focusing on 12 “critical areas of concern” including jobs and the economy, political participation, peace, the environment, ending violence against women and others.

Global celebration

The progress towards gender parity has been a long journey with significant gains made amid challenges with the day marked by a wide range of activities that create awareness and educate about women's equality, celebrate achievements of women, call for positive change in and lobbying for accelerated progress towards gender parity.

Activities also focus on fundraising for women charities, call for positive change advancing women rights and reflecting on progress made while also planning for the progress towards gender parity including through candid discussions on barriers women face and strategies to overcome the same.

It is an inclusive day with unique opportunities for everyone to participate in advancing a worthy cause and recognising women for their achievements without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political.

March 8, the International Women’s Day is an official holiday in more than 20 countries, including Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Russia, Ukraine and Cuba.

International Women’s Day 2025 in Kenya: Highlights of Rachel Ruto's message

In Kenya, First Lady Rachel Ruto marked International Women’s day by highlighting the role of women in supporting national leadership and food security.

The First Lady who presided over International Women’s Day celebrations at Tom Mboya University in Homa Bay County reiterated the government’s commitment in advancing women rights by ensuring that every woman in Kenya feels valued, protected, and has equal access to opportunities.

As a nation, we commit to raising our voices, supporting one another, and building a future where every woman and girl can thrive.