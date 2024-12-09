A guide to money transfers from the UK to Kenya

Explore how to send money from the UK to Kenya in minutes and with no stress with Profee. This guide will help you navigate the process of sending money from the UK to Kenya. It’s simpler than you could ever imagine.

No one can argue that today’s world is borderless. If you’re one of the expats living in the UK (or know someone who is), finding international service for fast transactions and secure payments is a must for peace of mind. That’s why today we’ll introduce you to Profee — a service for global payments that saves you time and nerve cells.

Expats VS cross-border payments

Every Kenyan expat knows this feeling of despair when deciding how to send money from the UK to Kenya. In 2023, Kenya received a massive $4.2 billion in remittances, and $334 million of that came from the UK alone!

But here’s the thing—the cost of sending money from the UK to Kenya is still pretty high. On average, it costs 4.8% to send just $200. That’s way more than the UN’s goal of keeping these fees under 3%. Now it is the time for Profee to go on stage.

Why Profee?

We will be short, no poetry, only facts:

All the transfers to Kenya are fee-free.

2. Want a special promo exchange rate when trying out Profee for the first time? As you wish!

3. You can send money from the UK to Kenya directly to M-Pesa and Airtel.

4. We, personally, always have doubts about security, and Profee satisfied us with their safe licenced system.

Now we’ll show you how to send money from the UK to Kenya with Profee (spoiler: easy).

Step 1: Sign up

First things first—sign up with your mobile number and email. No long forms, no waiting in line—just you, your phone, and a few taps.

Step 2: Decide the amount

In the UK currency or Kenyan shillings—it doesn’t matter; Profee will calculate the total amount of each currency. No tricky math or surprise fees—just total clarity.

Step 3: Pick how to pay

From card to card? Sure, you can do it with Profee. But what is more pleasing for Kenyans is that you can send money from the UK to Kenya directly to M-Pesa and Airtel.

Step 4: Who are you sending to?

Mother? Lover? Friend? It’s time to fill in your recipient’s details. How to receive money from the UK to Kenya? Simply wait for your close one to do all the work, no extra steps or Profee account are needed.

Step 5: Confirm and send

You’ll receive the code instantly, and after you enter it, the transaction is authorised.

Step 6: Instant gratification

And here’s the magic: the person on the other side gets the money right away. No more struggles while trying to understand how to receive money from the UK to Kenya.

Why Profee? Because it works

-Lightning-fast transfers

-Transparent.

-Rock-solid security.

-Profee was built for the people, and you will feel it at every step of your journey with this service.

So, what are you waiting for? Download the Profee app and treat your people in Kenya in a smart, stress-free way.