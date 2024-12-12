All eyes on Ruto's speech as Kenyans flock Uhuru Gardens for Jamhuri Day celebrations

The final preparations for Kenya’s 61st Jamhuri Day celebrations are in full swing at Nairobi's Uhuru Gardens, with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) playing a central role in ensuring everything is in place for the landmark event.

The celebrations, which commemorate Kenya's transition to a republic 61 years ago following independence in 1963, are expected to be a grand affair, bringing together key government officials, visiting dignitaries, and thousands of Kenyans.

Historic event

The gates to Uhuru Gardens opened at 6 a.m. on December 12, as attendees began to steadily arrive for the highly anticipated celebrations.

By 8 a.m., all guests were seated, marking the official start of the festivities. As always, the event is expected to be a celebration of Kenya’s progress and unity, with a mix of entertainment and speeches from prominent figures.

In preparation for the day, security at the venue has been significantly heightened. Stringent screening measures are in place to ensure the safety of everyone attending the event.

Additional security personnel have been deployed across Nairobi to guarantee the smooth flow of the event and to maintain order during the celebrations. The authorities have prioritised the safety of the public as a key element in the success of this national occasion.

President Ruto arrives at Uhuru gardens for Jamhuri day celebrations

The president, who was expected to preside over the ceremony, arrived at the venue around 9:40 a.m., shortly after his wife, Rachel Ruto, who wore a green dress symbolising Kenya’s rich environment.

A number of senior government officials are set to grace the event, including Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, cabinet secretaries, permanent secretaries, and members of parliament.

The event will also be graced by international dignitaries, with the President of Gambia, Adama Barrow, confirmed as the guest of honour.

President Barrow has already arrived at the venue, underscoring the significance of Kenya's role in the African Union and its diplomatic ties with other nations.

President William Ruto will preside over the ceremony, alongside other heads of state, making the event even more special with the presence of global leaders.

Entertainment and performances

To add to the atmosphere, several entertaining performances are lined up to captivate both the attendees at Uhuru Gardens and Kenyans following the event from their homes via TV and online platforms.

These performances are aimed at providing a refreshing and enjoyable experience, offering a perfect blend of national pride and cultural expression. The celebrations will include a mix of music, dance, and traditional performances that highlight the diverse cultures of Kenya and its people.

Focus on National unity and progress

As Kenya celebrates its 61st Jamhuri Day, the country’s leadership will focus on the progress made in the last six decades, while also looking forward to the future. J