Baringo Senator William Cheptumo is dead.

The lawmaker’s death was confirmed by Senate Speaker Amason Kingi on Sunday, February 16, 2025.

Reports indicate that the senator who had been admitted at a Nairobi hospital breathed his last on Saturday evening.

He was aged 57 years old at the time of his death on Saturday, February 15 after a short illness.

Following his demise, condolence messages streamed in with President William Ruto leading the country in mourning.

Ruto eulogised the deceased as a dedicated public servant and a progressive leader.

Senator William Cheptumo was a progressive leader who was dedicated to public service. He was vocal, hardworking, and a tireless champion for the transformation of Baringo.

The Cheptumo family, friends, and the people of Baringo County are in our thoughts and prayers. Rest In Peace, Mheshimiwa.

The cause of death is yet to be made public.

Cheptumo was elected on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket.