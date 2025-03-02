Beyond Sh100M: Timeline of Ruto’s hefty donations to church, controversies & justification

President William Ruto is a man of able means and the church has been a beneficiary of his generous donations as his critics question the source, alleging it is all proceeds of corruption, a crime in itself.

Undeterred by the criticism, Ruto has always found his reasons to justify the hefty donations with the congregation cheering in approval as critics and a section of Kenyans react with disapproval, confronting the church for sacrificing its autonomy in exchange for cash.

Both private pockets and public coffers have been referenced while making some these donations, with the president noting that “his administration/government” will provide funds in some instance while announcing the pledges.

Whether these promises and promises are fulfilled or not can best be confirmed by the recipients, but what we have is his word, made in broad daylight and below is a compilation of some of these donations.

Sunday, March 2, 2025: Shaming critics with Sh100million

On Sunday, March 2, 2025, the President promised what will go on record as the biggest donation from his pocket to a single church, leaving the congregation at Jesus Winner Ministry, Roysambu in awe.

Claiming that he is a product of giving , Ruto stated that he will give Sh20 million from his pockets for the church's intended construction.

I am a product of giving to God and I am unapologetic about giving to God and I do it on the firm foundation of the scriptures.

And that was not all. The head of state promised more donations at an upcoming harambee and promised to mobilize Sh100million from his netwrks.

I have accepted to come and do harambee together and in that harambee, I will go make arrangements with my friends we look for Ksh.100 million and bring it here.

Worth noting is that at the height of protest last year, the president proudly proclaimed that public servants had been barred from making donations at harambees, something that he has been violating repeatedly.

March 3, 2024: Salvation Army raids Ruto's pockets

As the Salvation Army Church marked its Centenary Celebrations at Ulinzi Stadium in Nairobi, President William Ruto showcased the depth of his pockets, stating that he is aware of the church's needs and will donate Sh50 million to help fund their projects.

Because I understand what they are coming to ask me I have already agreed to give 50 million shillings to support the work they are doing.

February 25, 2024: AIPCA bags Sh50 million from Ruto

President William Ruto graced the used the AIPCA centenary celebrations at Nairobi's Kasarani gymnasium and announced a Sh50 million donation to the church.

He added that the money will go towards the construction of the AIPCA college.

Nov 15, 2024: Tangaza University benefits from Ruto’s generosity

Tangaza university checked in to list of churches and institutions that have benfited from President Ruto’s generosity with the Head of State announcing that his administration would give the institution Sh50 million to help build resource center at Tangaza University.

November 17, 2024: Rejected gift, back to sender

Soweto Catholic Church in Nairobi was the recipient of a hefty donation of Sh5million presented as a gift.

I have been informed by the chairman that you are putting up a house for the Father of this church, I am a builder. I am building affordable housing and others. So on Monday or Tuesday, I will give him Ksh 5 million towards that. However, I will follow up on that money. I will know if you misuse it.

This ignited an uproar with Kenyans urging the church to reject it, along with millions donated by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

The Catholic Church leadership pronounced itself on the matter, ordering the gift to be returned back to the sender

Dec 01, 2024: Blessing Bungoma Church with millions

Ignoring uproar caused by a recent donation that was rejected by the Catholic church, president Ruto splashed Sh5million Crispinus Anglican church, Bungoma.