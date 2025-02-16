A pattern of blame game is emerging in Raila Odinga’s failed African Union Commission Chairperson bid with politicians unpacking the loss, mulling over Kenya’s future in AU and asking questions as they come terms with the loss.

With accusations flying by, some went a step further and naming those who in their view are responsible for the humbling loss.

Caleb Amisi: Mudavadi & Noordin Haji subjected Raila to a loss that he doesn't deserve

Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi placed the blame on Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and the National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General Noordin Haji.

According to Amisi, the duo should resign for failing to furnish Raila and his campaign secretariat with credible intelligence on the viability of his candidature, leading to a humbling defeat at the hands of Djibouti’s candidate.

The purpose of NIS is to provide intelligence useful to help the country safeguard her sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as achieve her objectives.

In this AUC campaign, Noordin Haji failed miserably. By now Musalia and Haji should have resigned for lying and subjecting Baba to a loss that he doesn't deserve!

Without mentioning names, Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino alleged that the whole AUC bid was a long con that culminated in a humbling loss for the former Prime Minister.

This is a continuation of a LONG CON.If you know you know.

Gachagua leans on his Christian faith & Kenya's unfinished business with Raila

While leaning on his Christian faith former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua welcomed Rail back home, noting that Kenya has an unfinished business with the former Prime Minister: Unshackling the country from recklessness.

Africa needed you most, but God, in His own wisdom, found that Kenya, your motherland, and indeed, we Kenyans, your beloved brothers and sisters, have unfinished business with you as their coveted son as we unshackle our country from recklessness.

In any case, the outcome at the AU doesn't, in any way, undermine your leadership and your energy to fix our Nation. Welcome back home, our son Raila Odinga, with your head held high; East or West, home is the best. Take heart, you did Kenya proud."

The future of Africa & Kenya's exit from A.U

While reacting to the loss, a section of politicians mulled over the possibility of the country exiting African Union and the future of the continental body.

Homabay Town MP Parliament Peter Opondo Kaluma revelaed that he, alongside others are considering a petition to remove the East African Community from the African Union.

I will petition the withdrawal of the East African Community from the African Union.

Similar calls were made by Alego Usonga MP Sam Atandi who noted that the country should reduce its commitments to the A.U in the short term and exit the body eventually.

In the short run, Kenya must now limit its financial commitments to AU and in the long run, exit.

On his part, Narok Senator Ledama Olekina took to X urging for consideration to break the continental body into two.

Thank you President William Ruto for your effort. You did your best and we appreciate it. Now we must think of the future of Africa. Why not divide the African Union into two? Why not?