Several suspects have been arrested with police launching investigations into the disappearance of a 19-year-old City Hall intern whose body was found at Kenyatta National Hospital Mortuary 23 days after his disappearance.

Elvis Munene who was a student at KCA university and an intern at City Hall disappeared in January, with his family

The family’s plight, coming at a time when the country was witnessing increased cases of abductions and disappearances was covered by Citizen TV.

Mission in downtown Nairobi that ended in tragedy

Reports indicate that on the day of his disappearance, Munene was called by his close friend, Keith Chacha as he left City Hall Annex and they agreed to head to downtown Nairobi to purchase phone covers.

Their mission downtown would end in tragedy with police confronting them and handcuffing Chacha , while Munene managed to escape but was allegedly cornered by a mob at the junction of Kirinyaga Road and Charles Rubia Road.

According to eye-witnesses, the events happened between Munene was attacked by 5pm and 7:30pm, with a mob attacking Munene who was eventually rescued by the police and taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Eye-witness recount final minutes

Citizen TV quoted Charles Kamande, a bodaboda rider who was around the scene recounted seeing Munene in the company of other friends.

Ilikuwa tu masaa ya 6 jioni hapo, walikuwa vijana wanne wakiteremka pale na wote walikuwa marafiki. Wakati wakizozana nikaenda zangu, kurudi nilipata amepigwa.

A second witness, Edward Mwangi alleged that he (Munene) was involved in a phone-snatching incident and was cornered by a crowd that beat him up before police intervened.

Huyo jamaa walisnatch simu hapa chini, akakuja akitaka kutoroka hivi juu watu wakamshika wakamchapa. Polisi wakakuja, wakakataza watu kumchapa, ambulance ikakuja, ikamchukua wakaenda. Hatujui waliendaje.

Family identifies body 23 days after reprting him missing

He was then taken to Kenyatta National Hospital and was moved to the ICU where doctors were unable to save his life.

The body was moved to the mortuary , with his family that was unaware of the tragic turn of events continuing with their search until February 20 when his body was identified.