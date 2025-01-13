Clarification issued on Peter Mbae's resignation from GDU

The Government Delivery Unit (GDU) has issued a statement to clarify recent claims regarding the alleged resignation of Dr Peter Mbae from the Government Delivery Services (GDS), the precursor to GDU.

According to the statement, Dr Mbae’s tenure at GDS concluded on 11th July 2024, following the dissolution of the Cabinet.

His position was directly tied to the portfolio of the then Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management, Moses Kuria.

In a formal communication dated 24th July 2024, the Principal Secretary in charge of the State Department for Performance and Delivery Management officially notified Dr Mbae of the end of his contract.

"All dues owed to Dr Mbae were paid upon the conclusion of his service up to and including 11th of July 2024," the statement read, confirming no outstanding financial obligations or unresolved issues.

Misleading claims

The GDU dismissed assertions that Dr Mbae resigned in January 2025 as inaccurate and misleading.

Dr Mbae cannot therefore purport to resign from a position that he does not hold.

The unit also rejected allegations of unfavourable working conditions during Dr Mbae’s tenure, describing such claims as baseless.

Seamless transition

To ensure continuity, Mr Lee Kyonze, was appointed in an acting capacity as Head of the GDU on 12th July 2024.