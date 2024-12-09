Clip of Kenyan doctor crying at parents’ graves sparks reactions

A heart-wrenching audio clip of a Kenyan doctor questioning the government of President William Ruto has gone viral, sparking widespread reactions online.

The clip, accompanied by footage of two graves the doctor identifies as his parents’, was reshared by pediatrician and musician Dr Reign, who provided context to the emotional outburst.

In the audio, the doctor, a young man with a heavy voice, expresses his devastation over losing both his parents within two months. He blames the failure of the government’s social health systems for his inability to save them.

“This is a clip of a medical doctor who has buried both his parents within a two-month period,” Reign captioned the video.

He laments about not being able to provide for his parents, who educated him. He hasn’t been paid. You hear him mention how our Social Health Assurance (SHA)/Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), also known as Taifa Care, has failed him. It’s heartbreaking.

The emotional clip

The doctor’s voice trembles as he recounts the devastating experience. “That’s my mum and that’s my dad,” he says, referring to the graves shown in the video. “Because of this SHA/SHIF mess, I lost my dad two months ago. Life is not the same. Life is hard. It’s not right that the rest of us have to suffer.”

He goes on to describe his frustration and despair over the state of the country’s health system. “I’m a doctor. That man took me to school, and I couldn’t save his life. Why do I have to save other people? Why do I have to trust in this country anymore? This country has failed me,” he said.

Public outrage & sympathy

The video has drawn numerous reactions from Kenyans, including celebrities, who expressed sympathy and outrage. Many criticised the government for its failure to address the grievances of healthcare workers and the shortcomings of the health insurance system.