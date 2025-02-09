College student jumps to her death after disagreeing with lover over text message

Police are investigating the death of a college student who is reported to have thrown herself from the third floor of a building after an altercation with her lover.

The deceased who was a student at an institution in Thika jumped to her death on Saturday night.

She is reported to have fallen out with her boyfriend, choosing to end her life in circumstances that are the subject of an ongoing investigation.

According to neighbours, the deceased lived with her boyfriend in the rented apartment located near JKUAT at the institution’s gate C.

Given its proximity to the institution, reports swirling on social media claimed that the deceased was a student at the university, claims which have since been put to rest with a security officer at JKUAT confirming that they have no student at the institution has been reported dead.

Neighbours claim that the female student was angered by messages which her boyfriend had allegedly sent to another lady.

Her fall attracted the attention of neighbours who rushed to the scene hoping that she was still alive.

She succumbed to the injuries sustained during the fall.

Homicide detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations based at the Juja Police Station secured the scene and collected evidence that may help in unravelling what transpired.