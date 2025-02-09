Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has exuded confidence that he will trounce his opponents and clinch the Africa Union Commission chairperson seat when Heads of State and Governments of the 55 African Union member states make their choice.

Following his diplomatic blitz that saw him traverse the continent, meeting Heads of States and selling his bid, with the backing of President William Ruto, Odinga believes that it is his time to serve the continent.

His efforts have paid off with a number of countries endorsing his bid and assuring him of the much-needed votes as he faces off with Djibouti's Mohamoud Youssouf and Richard Randriamandrato of Madagascar.

Although Raila's campaign team chair Elkanah Odembo places the number of countries that have endorsed his bid at more than 28 countries, not all have publicly declared their support for the former Prime Minister.

His campaigns have so far seen 20 countries confirm their support, placing him on the path to possible victory.

Kenya Senegal Guinea Bissau Togo Gambia Zambia Malawi Tanzania Zimbabwe Equatorial Guinea Democratic Republic of Congo Rwanda Burundi Uganda Ghana Seychelles Mauritius Algeria South Sudan Eritrea.

How AUC Chairperson will be elected

The Ethiopian Capital of Addis Ababa will host Heads of States and Governments and their delegations next week in a week that will also see Raila know his fate.

AU will usher in a new chapter with the Executive Council electing and appointing Commissioners on February 12-13, 2025.

With an agreed approach on how the commissioners are shared/distributed across different regions of the continent, this exercise will not generate heat.

The climax will be on when the Assembly of Heads of State and Government convene on February 15-16, 2025 to elect and appoint the Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson.

The winner will need to secure the support of a two-thirds majority of Heads of State from the 55 AU member states in the voting that will be conducted by secret ballot.

This will be the second time that Kenya will be having a candidate in a span of less than 10 years.