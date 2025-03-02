Cunning Ruto? President invokes the bible in response to critical newspaper headline

President William Ruto has responded to a critical newspaper headline that unpacked his political maneuvers, labelling him a cunning president.

In what many have hailed as bold journalism and standing for the truth, The Sunday Standard ran a piece on the last two years of Ruto’s presidency, delving into how he has mastered the art of political survival.

The publication covered how Ruto has allegedly used distractions to divert attention from pressing issues, numerous scandals and the failures of his administration.

Crises in key sectors

According to the piece, armed with a convincing tongue, endless promises and crafty schemes, "cunning Ruto" has embarked on early campaigns.

The critical piece notes that severe crises have hit several sectors such as health, education, security, energy, transportation, and diplomacy with some on the verge of collapse with Ruto simply ignoring them and hoping somehow things will work out as Kenyans continue to suffer.

That the country is in a quandary is obvious. However, the President has become an expert at using a smoke screen, hoping the problems will fade away. He has tried to explain himself and engage in early campaigns to divert attention, but the issues continue to pile up.

The head of state has perfected the art of generating "bombshells" that capture public attention, even as significant events unfold unnoticed around them.

Despite well-known threats and challenges, Kenya’s robust media is known for its boldness and occasionally angers the political class.

Ruto invokes the bible in response to critical headline

Ruto responded to the headline during a church service at Jesus Winner Ministry in Roysambu, Nairobi invoked the bible, likening his experience to that of Abraham who trusted in God even when things were tough.

According to Ruto, the headline was inspired by bitterness on the part of his critics who were hoping for his downfall, but were left disappointed as he maneuvered the tricky waters of Kenya’s politics.

If you read today's newspaper (the Standard), the headline states that Ruto is very cunning. I want to tell them that am not as cunning as they think. This is the grace of God that is leading me. We believe in God.

I escaped the traps that they set, they say that am cunning. That is not the case, I am just doing what Abraham did in the bible. He trusted in God even when things were tough. It is not what you are saying, it is God's favour.

He attributed his success at avoiding the traps set before him to God, claiming that he is led by the grace of God.

They set up various political traps for us, targeting us with the hope that if we didn’t stumble here, we would fall elsewhere. But we managed to escape all of it.