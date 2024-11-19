Woman trapped in Kariakoo collapse sends distressing call about son's future

A tragic incident occurred in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, when a four-storey building at Kariakoo market collapsed, leaving several people dead and many more injured.

Among those trapped under the rubble was a distressed woman, Rahma Juma, who made a heartbreaking plea to her family in case she does not survive the collapse.

Desperate plea for her child

In a voice clip shared on TikTok by Mulastar 255, Rahma Juma, who was trapped under the debris, expressed her love for her family and her wish for her only child to be cared for if she does not make it out alive.

"My name is Rahma Juma. I am from Mikocheni, and my dad lives in Tanga. I can hear some people screaming from one end, saying one of them is in bad shape," she said in the emotional recording.

“I love you, and if God decides to take me, I have one child. Take care of him, my brothers,” she added, sobbing.

Trapped in darkness and despair

Rahma revealed that she had gone to the Kariakoo market as a customer, but found herself trapped under the rubble when the building collapsed unexpectedly.

She was stuck alongside the shop owner, a man, and another woman. Despite the panic and fear, Rahma managed to reach out for help, sharing her situation with her loved ones and anyone who might be able to assist.

"We are stuck down here with the shop’s owner, a man and another woman. Please help us," she pleaded.

Rahma described the chaotic situation around her, noting that she could hear the screams of other trapped victims and one individual who was in critical condition.

As Rahma’s phone battery began to run out, she explained that she had been trying to contact people for help but was unable to get through due to network issues. "My phone is about to shut down. I have tried making calls, but the network is not going through, so I decided to buy data to reach anyone through the internet,” she explained, her voice filled with desperation.

She also shared the frightening conditions of her entrapment, describing the scene as dark and tense. "Right now, we can only hear trembles. We do not know what is happening. I don’t know if I can communicate with you after this,” Rahma said, clearly frightened.

Rescue efforts underway

At the time of Rahma’s voice message, rescue efforts were already underway, with emergency responders working tirelessly to reach those trapped under the debris.

The collapse of the four-storey building at Kariakoo market is believed to have killed 13 people, with 26 others left injured and many others trapped.

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation, and authorities are working to determine how the tragedy occurred.