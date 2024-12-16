Driving habits that are punishing your pocket by increasing fuel consumption

As Kenyans prepare for the holiday season and increased travel, motorists are becoming increasingly mindful of their vehicle's fuel efficiency.

While many drivers focus on external factors like fuel quality or maintenance, poor driving habits often go unnoticed as a significant contributor to higher fuel consumption.

Understanding these habits and adjusting them can lead to considerable savings and a more eco-friendly drive.

Aggressive Driving

Speeding, rapid acceleration, and sudden braking are among the leading causes of excessive fuel consumption .

According to experts, aggressive driving can lower fuel efficiency by up to 30% on highways and 40% in stop-and-go traffic. Maintaining a steady speed and anticipating traffic changes can help reduce fuel wastage significantly.

Idling for Too Long

Letting your car idle for extended periods, especially in traffic or while waiting, consumes fuel unnecessarily. Modern engines are designed to restart efficiently without wasting much fuel, so turning off your engine when parked or stationary for more than a minute is advisable.

Overloading the Vehicle

Carrying unnecessary weight increases the engine's workload, leading to higher fuel consumption. For every extra 45 kilograms, fuel efficiency can drop by up to 2%. Regularly check your trunk and back seat to ensure you're not carrying items you don't need.

Improper Use of Air Conditioning

Using air conditioning excessively, especially at lower speeds, puts extra strain on the engine. While it’s understandable to use AC in hot weather, consider rolling down your windows in city traffic. However, at highway speeds, open windows can create drag, making AC the better option for fuel efficiency.

Poor Speed Management

Driving at inconsistent speeds or exceeding the optimal speed range for your vehicle can hurt fuel economy. Most cars achieve their best fuel efficiency between 50 to 90 km/h . Beyond this range, fuel consumption increases exponentially due to aerodynamic drag.

Neglecting Tire Pressure

Underinflated tyres create more rolling resistance, forcing the engine to work harder. According to experts, properly inflated tyres can improve fuel efficiency by up to 3%. Regularly checking tyre pressure, ideally once a month, is a simple yet effective way to save fuel.

Unnecessary Use of Roof Racks

Roof racks or carriers add to the vehicle’s aerodynamic drag, particularly at higher speeds. Even when not in use, keeping a roof rack mounted can decrease fuel efficiency by up to 25%. Removing these attachments when unnecessary can help improve mileage.

Short Trips with a Cold Engine

Frequent short trips prevent the engine from reaching its optimal operating temperature, leading to inefficient fuel combustion . When possible, combine errands into one trip to minimize starting the car multiple times in a day.

Skipping Regular Maintenance

A poorly maintained car is likely to consume more fuel. Dirty air filters, worn-out spark plugs, and low engine oil levels can all negatively affect fuel efficiency. Following the manufacturer’s maintenance schedule ensures your vehicle performs at its best.

Ignoring Cruise Control

When driving on highways, using cruise control can help maintain a constant speed, thereby reducing unnecessary acceleration and deceleration. This feature is especially useful for long-distance travel.

Fuel-efficient driving isn’t just about saving money, it also contributes to reducing carbon emissions and prolonging the life of your vehicle.

By avoiding these common habits, motorists can enjoy a smoother drive, save on fuel costs, and play a role in environmental conservation.