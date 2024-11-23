A pastor who delivered a sermon criticizing President William Ruto’s government has expressed fears over his life after people who identified themselves as operatives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) raided his home, with the whole saga caught on camera.

Eliud Ng'ang'a who is a pastor and also works as an engineer with Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) recounted that armed men claiming to be DCI officers raided his home in Ruiru in what he believes was a botched attempt to abduct him.

Ng’ang’a captured the unfolding events on camera, confronting the men and alerting his neighbours who came out and thwarted the arrest.

The CCTV footage shows the pastor asking the men claiming to be officers from the DCI to identify themselves when they raided his home on Thursday at 11:00 p.m. in Varsity Ville Estate.

The six men who came aboard a double-cab pickup and a station wagon were hesitant to identify themselves, making the pastor even more suspicious.

Confrontation at the gate & orders received on phone

After assessing the compound, two men who were part of the team jumped over the fence into the compound with Engineer Eliud Ng'ang'a standing his ground and demanding that they identify themselves.

The clip shows the Ng'ang'a arguing with the men, demanding to establish their identity with a confrontation ensuing and his son seen rushing to the gate.

"Nikaanza kuwauliza mnasema nyinyi ni nani na mnataka nini hakuna mtu alinizungumzia ndio nikaambia my son achukue hizo gari number zote moja akatoa bunduki akasema nitakuchapa, nikasema utasema na mimi..." he explained to Citizen TV.

The confrontation attracted the attention of neighbours who stepped out to check what was going on.

Perhaps upon realising that their cover had been blown, the men received a call from an unknown person, and they abandoned their mission.

"Kila gari ilikuwa na dereva na ambao hawakutoka na kulikuwa na madam kwa Subaru..." he added.

Incident reported amid concerns of intimidation

Ng’ang’a who now lives in fear believes that the raid could be linked to a sermon he delivered in church, criticising the government.

"Inaeza kuwa shetani anatumia hata serikali ambayo tuko nayo mambo ambayo tunaona haiendi vizuri ili sisi wakristo kuambia Bwana hauskii mambo yote, kwa siku ya leo ukitaka watu wakufuate wanyime chakula, wakati mtu ako na njaa ukimwambia kitu yoyote anafuata hizo ndio vitu nilihubiri mara ya mwisho..." Ng'ang'a noted.

The matter was reported at Gatong'ora Police Station with police officers from Kenya Power visiting his home and recording statement.