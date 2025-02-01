Embu Summit: Kindiki ditches motorcade for bodaboda & highlights of his speech

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki had a packed day that saw him ditch high-end cars and security detail for a bodaboda ride.

Flanked by a host of bodaboda riders, the DP could be seen perched on a bodaboda with his helmet on.

He was accompanied by Senior Advisor in the government Council of Economic Advisors Moses Kuria.

Highlights of Kindiki's speech

Kindiki admitted that it has not been easy for President William Ruto in the last two years as he had to stabilise an economy that was on its knees, especially because of the global challenges resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Inflation had gone so high. The value of Kenya shilling had taken a huge beating against foreign currencies. The price of fuel and basic food items was very high. But two years later, we are in a better space. The bold decisions President William Ruto made, including subsidising production as opposed to consumption, have shown great value and success.

He highlighted some of the achievements noted under President Ruto, claiming that the economy is in a better shape and the present priority is putting more money in the pockets of citizens.

The government's major task is putting more money in the pockets of our citizens by focusing on the value chains that contribute to the livelihoods of the vast majority of our citizens. This includes agriculture, livestock, fisheries, mining, blue economy, and manufacturing.

Gracing the event is of significance for the Deputy President who analiysts opine has been under pressure to build a political bastion that can boost President Ruto’s chances of winning a second term.

It is believed to be a calculated move to checkmate Gachagua’s growing influence in the region that has been jittery and which supported Ruto’s bid in 2022.

Earlier in the day, Kindiki joined the Jamhuri High School fraternity to mark 120 years since its establishment.

The school that was established in 1904 marked a significant milestone.

The second in command presided over the launch of Sh120 million endowment fund in 120 days for the institution.