Experiences that Nairobi residents go through in matatus

Navigating the chaos of public transport in Nairobi as millions make their daily commute to and from work is a reality that many face.

While the industry has evolved over time with changes intended to bring order, discipline and a good experience for commuters, investors and those employed in the industry, the truth is that this is yet to be accomplished.

Commuters interviewed for this piece shared their appreciation for the many good operators and SACCOs who make a difference in an industry plagued by chaos and shared their unpleasant experience in the hope that this feedback will result in improvement and a better experience for all.

Foul language & subtle acts of sexual harassment

Elizabeth who plies Umoja-CBD route notes that the use of foul language, often laced with sexist slurs that reinforce stereotypes is something that she does not appreciate.

She also notes that subtle acts of harrassment, including the use of language as a tool of gender-based violence are a daily reality that make her uncomfortable when using public transport.

For now she has opted to only use vehicles operated by SACCOs that have a reputation for having a certain level of discipline and professionalism, shunning a popular SACCO plying the route which she claims is notorious for having loud music, intoxicated young men who are rude and vulgar operating as conductors.

She also adds that she values her personal space which unfortunately is not respected by operators who carry well-beyond capacity with some passengers standing.

Alighting means one has to squeeze their way through, making uncomfortable physical contact with bodies packed in the aisle. She bets in some cases, rather than giving way, some made intentional contact with particular parts of her body that she found uncomfortable.

Pickpockets on the prowl

Even when not carrying beyond capacity, one still has to be alert or risk losing valuables to pickpockets who only need a few seconds to scoop the content of your bag or pocket and thrive best in overcrowded matatus as commuters squeeze their way in between packed bodies.

Kennedy who resides in Umoja is familiar with this experience, having lost his phone and crucial documents to pick-pockets.

Journeys cut short

A familiar experience for many who reside in the city is matatus not reaching the intended final destination or using a different route, meaning that the commuter has to walk the remaining distance, take a motorbike or board yet another vehicle to complete their commute with additional expenses incurred.

Some matatus do not terminate their journey at the designated stage with some even offloading passengers in the middle of the road, blocking other motorists and exposing them to danger.

Balance: Stay woke for your money, you snooze you lose

In the present hard economic times, every coin counts. Some rogue conductors have come up with crafty ways to take away from their clients and add to their own by intentionally forgetting.

Marion who plies the admits that nothing keeps her restless and on edge like a conductor still having her balance.

As the conductor jumps out of the vehicle in traffic to obtain money in smaller denominations from colleagues, she cannot help but track with her eyes until she has her money in her purse.

Some hold on to the balance in the hope that the commuter will alight without picking it, but not for Marion who like many others, frequently remind them of the same until she receives it.

In some cases, the conductor hands money at the end of the commute for passengers to take up the role of looking for money in smaller denominations and share amongst themselves.

Arguments that sometimes get out of hand

Brenda notes that arguments are a common occurrence in Nairobi's matatus.

She contends that while some passengers are also difficult and responsible for these situations, a number of conductors that she has encountered are often ready to engage in arguments and fights even over minor issues that can be resolved amicably.

In some cases, these have ended in tragedy, including death as was the case last week when an Gilbert Thuku Kimani was allegedly pushed out of a speeding Super Metro matatu to his death along Thika Road after an argument over Sh30.

Rain and the inevitable increase in fare

With the slightest change in the weather, the fare shoots up significantly with some SACCOs known to almost double the amount.

Operators typically defend this observing that rains in Nairobi are accompanied by heavy traffic snarl ups meaning the vehicle will make fewer trips and spend more time in traffic, making the increase justifiable.

Additionally, with matatus stuck in traffic, the demand is high while supply is low hence increase in price is only natural.

The struggles for persons living with disability

That the Kenyan public transport is not friendly for persons living with disability is not in doubt as all vehicles sampled for this piece lack basic features.

From steep stairs that have no rams/rails to narrow aisles that can barely allow the use of mobility aid devices, it is clear that these vehicles were not designed with people living with mobility challenges and visual challenges in mind.

Some SACCOs have demarcated seats strategically located near the doors as priority seats for persons living with disability.