Forgotten COTU leaders: 5 Secretaries-General who came before Atwoli

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) was established in 1965 through the efforts of Tom Mboya, Clement Lubembe, and other labor leaders.

It was formed after the merger of the Kenya Federation of Labour (KFL) and the African Workers' Congress to create a unified and stronger labor movement.

The goal was to protect workers' rights, advocate for better wages and conditions, and reduce government control over trade unions, which had been a concern at the time.

Although many associate COTU’s leadership solely with Francis Atwoli, the union has been steered by various leaders who have played a significant role in shaping its impact on workers' rights.

Clement Lubembe (1965-1967)

Clement Lubembe was the first Secretary-General of COTU, taking charge after its formation in 1965. He was a prominent trade unionist and a key figure in the labor movement’s early years.

He focused on uniting trade unions under COTU and strengthening workers' representation at the national level. His tenure laid the groundwork for COTU’s structure and operations, during a period of political consolidation in Kenya. The late Clement Lubembe was also a former MP for Ikolomani and father to former Attorney General Prof Githu Muigai.

Dennis Akumu (1969 – 1975)

Dennis Akumu was a seasoned trade unionist and politician who took over as Secretary-General in 1969. He was also involved in pan-African labor movements.

He played a role in expanding COTU’s influence beyond Kenya, connecting it with international labor organizations. He also sought to strengthen workers' bargaining power.

His leadership coincided with the assassination of Tom Mboya, which had political and labor-related implications. Akumu faced challenges balancing labor rights with the political environment. He later served as a Member of Parliament.

Juma Boy (1975 – 1983)

Juma Boy, a strong advocate for workers' education and rights, known for his commitment to empowering trade unionists took over after Akumu

Major contributions: He was instrumental in the establishment of the Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu, which became a key institution for labor education in Kenya.

Despite his achievements, he faced health issues and internal struggles within COTU. He passed away in 1983, leaving behind a legacy of labour education.

Justus Mulei (1983 – 1987)

Justus Mulei was a trade unionist who took over leadership during Kenya’s politically challenging one-party era.

He worked to maintain COTU’s relevance despite increased government control over trade unions. This period saw heightened government influence over trade unions, making it difficult for COTU to operate independently.

Mulei had to navigate the complexities of union politics in a tightly controlled political environment. Mulei passed away in November 2006 and was laid to rest in Kitui County.

Joseph Mugalla (1987 – 2001)

Joseph Mugalla was a veteran trade unionist who took over COTU leadership in the late 1980s. He worked to restore stability in COTU and improve its standing with the government and employers.

COTU faced internal divisions, leading to the temporary formation of a rival labor movement. He also had to balance COTU’s relationship with the ruling party, KANU, as Kenya transitioned to a multiparty democracy

Francis Atwoli (2001 – Present)

Francis Atwoli is the longest-serving Secretary-General of COTU, known for his strong personality and vocal advocacy for workers' rights.

He has expanded COTU’s national and international influence, securing Kenya’s position in global labor organizations. Under his leadership, COTU has remained a dominant force in labour negotiations.

Atwoli has been re-elected multiple times, showing his strong hold over the union. His leadership has been marked by outspoken political involvement, wage negotiations, and advocacy for better working conditions in Kenya.

While many associate COTU’s leadership with Atwoli, the organization’s strength has been built over decades by various leaders who championed workers’ rights and fought for better wages, conditions, and union representation.