Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has launched another onlslaught, telling President William Ruto and government officials to tone down their anger and stop lecturing Kenyans when told that things are not working.

Gachagua who addressed the congregation at Mwiki PCEA Church Service on Sunday, December 8, 2024 noted that a responsive government listens to the citizens and aligns its programs according to the expectations of the citizenry, averring that the angry lectures and arrogance witnessed in recent days is uncalled for.

I want to ask our leaders to be tolerant of divergent opinions. If Kenyans say things are not okay, stop lecturing them. They are the ones who employed you

Recent remarks by Ruto & a section of his cabinet

Citing recent comments by President William Ruto who stated that the Adani takeover of JKIA was opposed by Kenyans who had never been to JKIA in the first place, Gachagua noted that the anger displayed by government officials when citizens express themselves is uncalled for.

Why are you annoyed? Don’t get annoyed when you are told things are not working. If your boss tells you things are not okay you don’t get annoyed.

Gachagua defends the church

He also hailed the church that has been increasingly critical of the Kenya Kwanza regime, stating that the church is abreast with challenges facing common citizens and is among the few liberal voices that can speak truth to power, amplifying concerns raised by patriots concerned with the direction that the country is taking.

The voice of the church is the voice of God. If the Church is saying there is a problem, these religious leaders are the ones who spend a lot of time with the ordinary citizens. Before the problems facing citizens get to us as leaders, it is the religious leaders who get them first-hand.

If they say the economy is not okay, it is the truth, if they say the SHIF and SHA has issues, that is the truth. If they say they don't want the housing program that is the truth. Let us stop censuring our religious leaders.

Gachagua asserted that Kenyans are the bosses and all government officials should listen to them when they speak what he termed as the truth.