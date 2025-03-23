Gachagua's eventful day: Being blocked from leaving church, blackout & KPLC's response

Sunday, March 23 was an eventful day for former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in Nyeri where attended a church service which coincided with the consecration and and Enthronement for the Venerable Canon Gerald Mwangi Muriithi as the 3rd Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Mt. Kenya West in Nyeri County.

The former DP was temporarily blocked from leaving ACK Cathedral in Nyeri town with chaos breaking out.

A crowd gathered at the entrance of the cathedral while Gachagua was still attending the service, signaling trouble.

Ngunjiri Wambugu claims goons were mobilised to cause chaos

Former Nyeri Town Member of Parliament took to social media to share his suspicion that hired goons had been planted to cause chaos.

So there are goons outside our church mobilized from Mathira to vuruga HE Rigathi akitoka consecration ya Bishop Mureithi at ACK Cathedral, Nyeri Town. Another one of those weird ideas to fight RiggyG that build him up even more.

Police move in, injuries reported

True to his fears, running battles ensued shortly afterwards with police moving in to restore peace.

Videos seen by newsdesk show the youth who gathered outside the church confronting residents who had attended the service.

Injuries were reported during the standoff that saw police move in to restore calm.

The power outage that was witnessed in the area also fueled onliine claims of concerted efforts to frustrate Gachagua.

KPLC dismisses claims of switching off power

A section of critics claimed that the power outage was to frustrate and humiate the the former DP at home ( Gachagua hails from Nyeri).

One netizen took his questions to Kenya Power's doorstep , prompting the utility company to issue a response.

I’m hearing Kenya Power decided to switch off lights in the whole of Nyeri town today coz Riggy G is attending a Church service at ACK St Peter’s Cathedral. Nyeri people can you confirm this, please? Do you have electricity?

KPLC clarified that the outage was due to a planned meintainance exercise, with clients notified a day earlier.