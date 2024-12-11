Google’s 2024 top ‘What’ searches: Meanings, why they sparked curiosity

As the year draws to a close, Google has released its list of trending searches in Kenya, shedding light on the topics that captivated the nation’s curiosity.

From health conditions and natural phenomena to social and cultural issues, Kenyans turned to Google for answers to pressing questions.

Here’s a breakdown of the top ‘What’ searches, their meanings, and the reasons behind their popularity in 2024.

1. What is Airbnb?

Airbnb is an online marketplace that allows people to rent out their homes, apartments, or spare rooms to travellers seeking unique and often more affordable accommodations.

With the travel industry rebounding post-pandemic, Airbnb continued to attract users looking for alternatives to traditional hotels.



Additionally, controversies surrounding regulations and deaths which occurred in the spaces lead people to seek more information.

2. What is endometriosis?

Endometriosis is a medical condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside it, causing pain, irregular periods, and potential infertility.

The death of endometriosis warrior Jahmby Koikai increased awareness campaigns by health influencers and celebrities speaking openly about their struggles with endometriosis prompted many to search for its meaning.

3. What is Gen Z?

Gen Z refers to individuals born between the late 1990s and early 2010s. They are known for their digital nativeness, social activism, and distinct cultural preferences.

The March uprising against the Finance Bill 2024 and the influence of Gen Z on global culture, including their unique slang, activism, and purchasing power, has been a hot topic.



Brands, employers, and older generations sought to better understand this demographic.

4. What is okra water?

Okra water is a drink made by soaking fresh okra pods in water, believed to have potential health benefits like lowering blood sugar and aiding digestion.

A viral health trend on social media claimed okra water could improve wellness, leading to widespread curiosity. People searched for scientific backing behind the claims, particularly those with chronic health conditions.

5. What is remotask?

Remotask is an online platform that offers gig work opportunities, allowing individuals to earn by performing tasks like data annotation, image tagging, and content moderation.

As the gig economy expanded, more people searched for alternative income streams and how Kenyans had taken up the opportunities to work on it.

Remotask gained attention for its accessibility and potential to provide flexible work-from-home opportunities, especially in developing regions.

6. What is a cyclone?

A cyclone is a system of winds rotating around a centre of low atmospheric pressure, typically causing storms and heavy rainfall.

2024 saw several devastating cyclones that affected millions, prompting searches for information on their formation, impact, and safety measures.

In Kenya Cyclone Hidaya posed threat although it never reached the Kenyan Coast.

7. What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, temporarily blocking the Sun's light.

This year featured a rare total solar eclipse visible from multiple continents. The awe-inspiring celestial event sparked curiosity about its science and cultural significance, especially as many sought to experience it firsthand.

8. What is the meaning of demure?

Demure means reserved, modest, or shy, often used to describe someone’s appearance or behaviour.

The term gained traction following its virality on social media platform TikTok in fashion critiques, literature, and media discussions about societal expectations of women. Many searched for its exact meaning, especially as debates around gender norms intensified.

9. What is Graves’ disease?

Graves’ disease is an autoimmune disorder that causes hyperthyroidism, leading to symptoms like weight loss, rapid heartbeat, and anxiety.

After Jamaican dancehall singer Vybz Katel was released from prison battling the disease which had visibly affected him people turned to Google for more information. Discussions about early detection and treatment options further amplified searches.

10. What is femicide?

Femicide refers to the intentional killing of women because of their gender, often linked to domestic violence, cultural practices, or systemic discrimination.